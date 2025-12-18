FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts

Take a tour inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Antilia, Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs 15,000 crore, featuring 27 floors, 10 lifts, helipads, luxury amenities, and iconic design.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 18, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

1.Who lives in Antilia?

Who lives in Antilia?
1

Antilia is home to the Ambani family. Mukesh Ambani lives here with his wife, Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation. The residence also houses their sons, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, along with their wives, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Mukesh Ambani’s mother, Kokilaben Ambani, also resides in the mansion.

2.Where is Asia's most expensive house located?

Where is Asia's most expensive house located?
2

Located on Mumbai’s prestigious Altamount Road, also known as Billionaires’ Row, Antilia gets its name from a legendary island believed to have existed in the Atlantic Ocean during the 15th century.

3.Cost and construction

Cost and construction
3

Construction of Antilia began in 2006 and was completed in 2010. The estimated cost of building this iconic residence is around Rs 15,000 crore. Built to withstand earthquakes of up to magnitude 8 on the Richter scale, Antilia is as safe as it is luxurious.

4.Staff and daily operations

Staff and daily operations
4

Around 600 to 700 staff members work full-time to maintain the residence. This includes chefs, housekeepers, engineers, gardeners, personal assistants, and security personnel.

5.Lifts, helipads, and parking

Lifts, helipads, and parking
5

Antilia is equipped with 10 high-speed lifts that connect its 27 floors, making movement within the building smooth and efficient. At the top of the structure are three helipads. The mansion also includes parking spaces for nearly 168 cars, spread across multiple floors.

6.Luxury facilities inside Antilia

Luxury facilities inside Antilia
6

The mansion features a private theatre that can seat around 50 people, a spa, a fully equipped gym, and a temperature-controlled swimming pool. There is also a temple for daily prayers, reflecting the family’s spiritual beliefs. One of the standout features is the three floors of hanging gardens, which help regulate indoor temperatures and add greenery to the structure.

