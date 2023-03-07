Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold

The royal palace belongs to the House of Scindia (Hindu Maratha dynasty) which once ruled in Gwalior. Spread over 12,40,771 square feet, the palace is a three-story building and is the current residence of the Scindia family.
The Jai Vilas Palace is located in the heart of Madhya Pradesh's beautiful city Gwalior and is what royal dreams are made of! Jai Vilas Palace pays homage to European architecture and is inspired by Tuscan, Italian, and Corinthian styles.
The Jai Vilas Palace is not only grand in appearance but also has a royal history attached to it.
Step inside Jyotiaditya Scindia's over Rs 4000 crores Jai Vilas Palace.
1. Jai Vilas Palace Hall is adorned with 560 kg of gold
Jai Vilas Palace hall is adorned with 560 kg of gold. The hall is where the king used to hold his meetings. Its design of it is influenced by the Neoclassical and Baroque styles.
2. Jai Vilas Palace: 8 elephants were suspended from the ceiling
Jai Vilas Palace was built with different themes in mind. The first floor of the palace is Tuscan, the second - Italian-Doric, and the third is inspired by Corinthian and Palladian design. According to the Incredible India Tourism information, when it was built, eight elephants were suspended from the ceiling of the Durbar hall to estimate if the roof was strong enough to take the weight of two gigantic chandeliers - 12.5m high, weighing 3500 kg and donning 250 bulbs.
3. Jai Vilas Palace's unique silver model train
The Jai Vilas Palace has a model train made of solid silver at the dining table of the palace. The vessel ride was used for carrying brandy and cigars for the guests.
4. Jai Vilas Palace's rare and historic museum
The Jai Vilas Palace has 400 rooms in it. Out of these, 35 have been converted into a museum wing. The museum displays the Maratha Scindia Dynasty's collection which consists of expensive assets like a silver chariot, palanquins, silver buggy, and vintage luxury cars. It also houses the original shield of Jhansi Ki Rani and swords from the reign of Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan.
5. Who built Jai Vilas Palace and why?
The Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior was built in the 19th century. The grand palace was built to welcome Prince George and Princess Mary of Wales who visited India in 1876. Jai Vilas Palace is home to and inherited by Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, grandson of Jivajirao Scindia.
6. Jai Vilas Palace is worth more than Rs 4,000 crore
The 19th-century palace, the foundation of which was laid in 1874 under the patronage of Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia, was designed by British Lieutenant-Colonel Sir Michael Filose. As per reports, the palace valued at Rs 1 crore back then, is worth over Rs 4,000 crore today.