Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold

The royal palace belongs to the House of Scindia (Hindu Maratha dynasty) which once ruled in Gwalior. Spread over 12,40,771 square feet, the palace is a three-story building and is the current residence of the Scindia family.

The Jai Vilas Palace is located in the heart of Madhya Pradesh's beautiful city Gwalior and is what royal dreams are made of! Jai Vilas Palace pays homage to European architecture and is inspired by Tuscan, Italian, and Corinthian styles.

The Jai Vilas Palace is not only grand in appearance but also has a royal history attached to it.

Step inside Jyotiaditya Scindia's over Rs 4000 crores Jai Vilas Palace.