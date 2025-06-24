1 . Samaira Kapoor

Samaira Kapoor was born on March 11, 2005, to Karisma Kapoor and the late Sunjay Kapur. According to her LinkedIn profile, she completed her schooling at the American School of Bombay in Mumbai. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate studies at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA. Known to maintain a low public profile, Samaira Kapur seems to be deeply committed to her academic journey and is focusing on building a strong educational foundation abroad.