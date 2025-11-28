Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 28, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
1.A grand 100-year-old Mumbai bungalow
Diana lives in a beautiful two-story ancestral home built over 100 years ago. Unlike modern apartments, this bungalow tells its own story through its structure, furniture, and decor. Every space feels alive with memories, tradition, and quiet royalty.
2.Colonial-style entrance with French doors
The entrance immediately sets the tone. Pale yellow exterior walls give the home its signature heritage look. Tall white French doors with a semi-circular window. Large potted plants, especially the stylish Erica palm, give the entryway a fresh, luxurious feel.
3.Vintage living room with high ceilings
The first living room is straight out of a classic Parsi home. High ceilings, cream-colored walls, and well-preserved wooden furniture create a calming setup. Soft floral cushions bring in colour without overpowering the vintage vibe.
4.Wooden staircase and long corridors
The polished wooden staircase is a highlight. With dark brown steps and white railings, it carries a royal touch. The corridor that follows is long, high, and bright. It's a classic example of spacious Parsi architecture.
5.A second living area filled with light
The upper floor has another living room with white curtains on tall windows that allow sunlight to wash over the polished wooden floor. Pink sofas, vintage cabinets, and a round bench give the room a charming feel.
6.Kitchen with a heritage touch
Diana’s kitchen blends old and new in the best way. Wooden cabinets, tall windows, and a spacious island counter make the room bright and comfortable.
7.Calming bedroom with classic décor
Her bedroom with cream walls, a wooden headboard with a floral design, and white bedding brings a peaceful vibe. Compared to the grandeur of the other rooms, this space feels more personal and comforting.
8.Terrace garden
The house also includes a lovely terrace garden. Yellow walls, white railings, greenery, and cosy seating make it a refreshing escape.