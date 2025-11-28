Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...

Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him

Explained: Why India is no longer third-world country despite historical label? Trump's migration freeze sparks debate

BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the team, his name is...

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4 to review progress in bilateral relations at 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Aamir Khan REVEALS last film Dharmendra saw before his death was Sunny Deol’s unreleased…: ‘One of his favourite’

Who is C Sivasankaran? Aircel founder set to buy Ratan Tata's Rs 85 lakh Seychelles Beach Villa for Rs...

Big blow to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, faces massive GST penalty of Rs...; company vows to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life', stays away from Pakistan politics; he lives in....,works as....

Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life'

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 WC

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'inte

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

Step inside Diana Penty’s 100-year-old heritage home in Mumbai. Take a look at its vintage charm, royal interiors, and stunning décor.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 28, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

1.A grand 100-year-old Mumbai bungalow

A grand 100-year-old Mumbai bungalow
1

Diana lives in a beautiful two-story ancestral home built over 100 years ago. Unlike modern apartments, this bungalow tells its own story through its structure, furniture, and decor. Every space feels alive with memories, tradition, and quiet royalty.

Advertisement

2.Colonial-style entrance with French doors

Colonial-style entrance with French doors
2

The entrance immediately sets the tone. Pale yellow exterior walls give the home its signature heritage look. Tall white French doors with a semi-circular window. Large potted plants, especially the stylish Erica palm, give the entryway a fresh, luxurious feel. 

3.Vintage living room with high ceilings

Vintage living room with high ceilings
3

The first living room is straight out of a classic Parsi home. High ceilings, cream-colored walls, and well-preserved wooden furniture create a calming setup. Soft floral cushions bring in colour without overpowering the vintage vibe.

4.Wooden staircase and long corridors

Wooden staircase and long corridors
4

The polished wooden staircase is a highlight. With dark brown steps and white railings, it carries a royal touch. The corridor that follows is long, high, and bright. It's a classic example of spacious Parsi architecture.

TRENDING NOW

5.A second living area filled with light

A second living area filled with light
5

The upper floor has another living room with white curtains on tall windows that allow sunlight to wash over the polished wooden floor. Pink sofas, vintage cabinets, and a round bench give the room a charming feel.

6.Kitchen with a heritage touch

Kitchen with a heritage touch
6

Diana’s kitchen blends old and new in the best way. Wooden cabinets, tall windows, and a spacious island counter make the room bright and comfortable.

7.Calming bedroom with classic décor

Calming bedroom with classic décor
7

Her bedroom with cream walls, a wooden headboard with a floral design, and white bedding brings a peaceful vibe. Compared to the grandeur of the other rooms, this space feels more personal and comforting.

8.Terrace garden

Terrace garden
8

The house also includes a lovely terrace garden. Yellow walls, white railings, greenery, and cosy seating make it a refreshing escape.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life', stays away from Pakistan politics; he lives in....,works as....
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life'
BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate
BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 WC
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'inte
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, but..
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead o
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement