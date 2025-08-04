Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 04, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
1.Luxurious Madh Island home
Archana, Parmeet Sethi and sons live in a dreamy Rs 70 crore bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. Surrounded by nature, the house blends comfort and elegance. From wooden textures to stylish metallic touches.
2.Stunning car collection
Archana and Parmeet own a group of premium cars that includes the Audi A8, BMW X5, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Range Rover Evoque.
3.Net worth of Parmeet Sethi
Parmeet Sethi’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at around Rs 42 crore, earned through films, TV shows, and brand deals. His roles in hit movies and reality shows boost his success.
4.Net worth of Archana Puran Singh
Archana has worked in over 100 films and TV shows. Her net worth is around Rs 235 crore. She appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show and creates content on YouTube.
5.How much Archana earns per episode
Archana reportedly charges Rs 10 lakh per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show. She also earns from social media and YouTube. This showcases her ability to stay relevant in the fast-changing entertainment world.