Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Meet West Indies batter who becomes first-ever player in T20Is history to...

Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’

Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us

Mystery woman found dead in Brazil bus with 26 iPhones glued to body, police say...

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...

Who are uber-rich Indians? How much wealth do they have? Where do they park their money? Bernstein report suggests...

Meet Smiski, glowing figurine taking over Gen Z’s shelves after Labubu dolls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now Chinese firm...

Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’

Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping river at doorstep, now goes f

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Archana Puran Singh, a popular television personality, and her husband Parmeet Sethi often give fans a peek into their life through social media. Whether a beautiful sea-facing home, her premium car collection, or designer shopping hauls, they live life in grand style.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 04, 2025, 03:13 PM IST

1.Luxurious Madh Island home

Luxurious Madh Island home
1

Archana, Parmeet Sethi and sons live in a dreamy Rs 70 crore bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. Surrounded by nature, the house blends comfort and elegance. From wooden textures to stylish metallic touches. 

 

Advertisement

2.Stunning car collection

Stunning car collection
2

Archana and Parmeet own a group of premium cars that includes the Audi A8, BMW X5, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Range Rover Evoque. 

 

3.Net worth of Parmeet Sethi

Net worth of Parmeet Sethi
3

Parmeet Sethi’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at around Rs 42 crore, earned through films, TV shows, and brand deals. His roles in hit movies and reality shows boost his success.

 

4.Net worth of Archana Puran Singh

Net worth of Archana Puran Singh
4

Archana has worked in over 100 films and TV shows. Her net worth is around Rs 235 crore. She appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show and creates content on YouTube.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.How much Archana earns per episode

How much Archana earns per episode
5

Archana reportedly charges Rs 10 lakh per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show. She also earns from social media and YouTube. This showcases her ability to stay relevant in the fast-changing entertainment world.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son
India continues to buy oil from Russia, say government sources hours after Trump's 'good step' claim
India continues to buy oil from Russia, say government sources amid Trump's...
Coolie: Here's why Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date has straight connection with Amitabh Bachchan, it's his...
Coolie: Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date is Amitabh's...
Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals
Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight at WCL finals
IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval
Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE