India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 07, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
1.Manika Vishwakarma’s dazzling look at Miss Universe 2025
For the event, Manika opted for a breathtaking ruby-red mermaid gown that perfectly highlighted her poise and personality. The mermaid-inspired gown featured a deep neckline intricately adorned with sparkling crystals, pearls, and beads, giving her a look that was both glamorous and regal.
2.Her crystal detailed gown
The gown also featured an ombre effect, starting in a darker hue at the top and gradually fading into a lighter shade towards the bottom, adding depth and drama to the ensemble. The designer enhanced the look further with off-shoulder cap sleeves and dangling crystal fringes on the sleeves, creating a sense of movement and luxury as she glided across the stage.
3.Mermaid-inspired gown train
One of the highlights of the outfit was its majestic red tulle train flowing gracefully behind her. This dramatic touch added a royal flair, making Manika appear every bit like a modern-day princess on the Miss Universe stage.
4.Minimal accessories
Manika kept her accessories elegant and understated to let the gown take center stage. She paired her look with silver earrings and a delicate pageant crown, adding just the right amount of sparkle. Her makeup was pure glamour with a touch of highlighter and a bold red lipstick that perfectly matched her gown.
5.Her hair do
Her hair was styled in soft curls, left open to cascade around her shoulders, complementing her confident and radiant presence.