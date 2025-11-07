FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma wowed at the Bangkok event in a ruby red mermaid gown with crystals and pearls, representing India with grace, elegance, and global confidence.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 07, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

1.Manika Vishwakarma’s dazzling look at Miss Universe 2025

Manika Vishwakarma’s dazzling look at Miss Universe 2025
1

For the event, Manika opted for a breathtaking ruby-red mermaid gown that perfectly highlighted her poise and personality. The mermaid-inspired gown featured a deep neckline intricately adorned with sparkling crystals, pearls, and beads, giving her a look that was both glamorous and regal. 

2.Her crystal detailed gown

Her crystal detailed gown
2

The gown also featured an ombre effect, starting in a darker hue at the top and gradually fading into a lighter shade towards the bottom, adding depth and drama to the ensemble. The designer enhanced the look further with off-shoulder cap sleeves and dangling crystal fringes on the sleeves, creating a sense of movement and luxury as she glided across the stage.

 

3.Mermaid-inspired gown train

Mermaid-inspired gown train
3

One of the highlights of the outfit was its majestic red tulle train flowing gracefully behind her. This dramatic touch added a royal flair, making Manika appear every bit like a modern-day princess on the Miss Universe stage.

 

4.Minimal accessories

Minimal accessories
4

Manika kept her accessories elegant and understated to let the gown take center stage. She paired her look with silver earrings and a delicate pageant crown, adding just the right amount of sparkle. Her makeup was pure glamour with a touch of highlighter and a bold red lipstick that perfectly matched her gown.

5.Her hair do

Her hair do
5

Her hair was styled in soft curls, left open to cascade around her shoulders, complementing her confident and radiant presence.

 

