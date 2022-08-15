Independence Day 2022: From Idlis to Mousse, these tricolour recipes will make you feel patriotic

1/4

You can try making idlis which can be paired up with tri-coloured chutney too - white coconut chutney, orange tomato and peanut chutney, and green coriander chutney.

Ingredients for making Tricolor Idli-

-175 grams of idli rice

-75 grams of Dhuli Urad Dal

-10 grams of salt

-15 grams of carat puree

-25 grams of boiled spinach or puree

Method:

first of all, soaking the dal and rice for 2 hours, grind them to make a smooth paste. Keep this batter aside for 12 hours for the yeast to rise. After 12 hours, divide the batter into 3 parts and add carrot puree to one part and spinach puree to the other part. This will give orange and green color to the idli these will give your idlis tricoloured theme. Now add these white, green and orange batter in idli molds. Steam it for 20-25 minutes. Serve idlis with coconut chutney or green coriander chutney.

Picture: Pinterest