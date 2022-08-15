Independence Day 2022: From Idlis to Mousse, these tricolour recipes will make you feel patriotic

Independence Day is a great day to try some delicious and easy tricolour meals to make this festival more special and memorable with your loved ones.
Honour 75 glorious years with a delicious spread of tricolour food to mark this special day. Here are a few recipes you can try at home.
1. Tri-Coloured Idlis
You can try making idlis which can be paired up with tri-coloured chutney too - white coconut chutney, orange tomato and peanut chutney, and green coriander chutney.
Ingredients for making Tricolor Idli-
-175 grams of idli rice
-75 grams of Dhuli Urad Dal
-10 grams of salt
-15 grams of carat puree
-25 grams of boiled spinach or puree
Method:
first of all, soaking the dal and rice for 2 hours, grind them to make a smooth paste. Keep this batter aside for 12 hours for the yeast to rise. After 12 hours, divide the batter into 3 parts and add carrot puree to one part and spinach puree to the other part. This will give orange and green color to the idli these will give your idlis tricoloured theme. Now add these white, green and orange batter in idli molds. Steam it for 20-25 minutes. Serve idlis with coconut chutney or green coriander chutney.
Picture: Pinterest
2. Tr-colour Mousse
For orange mousse
120 gms Heavy cream
120 gms Orange puree
200 gms White chocolate
240 gms Whipped cream
2 Egg yolks
40 gms Caster sugar
2 leaves of Gelatin
2 drops Food colour
For pistachio mousse
120 gms Heavy cream
120 gms Pistachio paste
200 gms White chocolate
240 gms Whipped cream
2 Egg yolks
40 gms Caster sugar
2 leaves of Gelatin
2 drops of green colour
For vanilla mousse
120 gms Heavy cream
200 gms White chocolate
240 gms Whipped cream
2 Egg yolks
40 gms Caster sugar
2 leaves of Gelatin
5 ml Vanilla extract
Method
In a heavy sauce pan take the cream and puree. Heat it around 60 c. Then pour in yolk and sugar. Mix it and put it back in sauce pan cook till 72 c. Add soaked gelatin. Pour in chocolate, mix well and keep aside. Meanwhile add the whipped cream, fold in the cold chocolate batter then add colour. Use the same process to make the other two mousses
Assembling
First layer the green mousse at the bottom. In the middle layer white mousse. On top layer the orange mousse. Add a dollop of whipped cream. Decorate with white chocolate curl.
Recipe courtesy: Chef Amit Bhatia, Executive Chef, The Chocolate Spoon Company Pvt Ltd
Greek Yogurt and Apple Crumble
Ingredients:
3 large apples (corded and thinly sliced)
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
90 gms Greek yoghurt
40 gms Granola
Orange and green food colour
Method
Cut the apple thinly sliced, heat the medium nonstick skillet on medium heat, add water and bring to boil, stirring the apple and brown sugar and cook, stirring frequently for five minutes. Add ground cinnamon and cook for five minutes until apples are golden brown and soft. Scrape apple into bowl and cool slightly. The apples can be made a day in advance and stored, covered in refrigerator. Using eight ounce glasses, layer coloured greek yogurt, apples and granola in a way you desire ending with apple on top. Garnish with dollop of yoghurt and granola and thinly sliced apples.
Recipe courtesy: Chef Tushar, Head Chef at Garde Manger Cafe
Picture: morphyrichardsindia.com
3. Tiranga lasagna
Ingredients
8 Lasagna sheets
250 gms Fresh spring tomato
150 gms Spinach
250 gms Onions
15 gms Garlic
150 gms White sauce
150 gms Tomato sauce
100 gms Parmesan cheese or mozzarella
Salt and pepper to taste
An oven-proof glass bowl (3 inch width-5 inch height)
Method
Soak the lasagna sheets in water till it becomes soft. And drain well. Blanch and chop the tomato and spinach. Sauté both the ingredients And cook separately. Put the lasagna sheets in an oven proof glass bowl, add the sautéed spinach and cheese than add another lasagna sheet and add white sauce and cream. Then add one more lasagna sheet add sautéed tomato and cheese than Add for the final lasagna sheet, add tomato sauce and white sauce and add parmesan cheese or Mozzarella cheese. Bake at 200 Celsius in a preheated oven till cheese changes colour. Cut it to reveal the tricolour of the flag.
Recipe courtesy: Kamlesh Rawat, executive chef, Radisson Mumbai Goregaon
4. Tricolor macrons
6½ tbsp / 100 gms Caster sugar
6½ tbsp / 100 gms Almond powder
70 gms Egg whites
4¼ tbsp / 65 gms Caster sugar
1 tsp / 5 ml Liquid food colouring (green and orange)
For the ganache
300 gms White chocolate, chopped
6½ tbsp / 100 gms Cream
1 tsp Vanilla extract
Method
For the macarons, sift the powdered sugar and almond powder together so that there are no lumps. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until they start to froth. Then add in the caster sugar and whisk until stiff peaks are formed. Mix the stiff egg white meringue with the powdered sugar and almond mixture. Divide the mixture in two bowls. Add the green food colour in one and orange in the other. Use a spatula to mix till the batter flows freely. Pipe this batter onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper, in circles around one-inch wide, evenly spaced one inch apart. Set the tray aside for 30 minutes. Bake for 10-12 minutes at 165°C / 330°F. Cool completely before removing from the baking sheet.
For the ganache, heat the cream in a pan over medium heat; bring to the boil. Remove the pan from the heat immediately and add vanilla; let it infuse with the cream for 10 minutes. Place the chopped chocolate in a stainless steel bowl. After 10 minutes, return the infused cream to the stove and simmer over medium heat. As soon as the cream is heated, strain it into the bowl of chocolate. Let it stand for five minutes and then stir with a whisk until smooth. Keep aside to cool and refrigerate. To assemble, pair similar-sized, different coloured macaron shells together. Pipe the ganache onto one shell from each pair. Do not over fill or else it will ooze out once sandwiched. Gently press the shells together. Store in an airtight container.
Recipe courtesy: Chef Olivier Vincenot, Corporate Chef at Foodhall
Republicana
Ingredients
Layer 1
Green apple syrup
Layer 2 - Blend it all with ice
Banana smoothie
90 ml Cream
90 ml Milk
30 ml Coconut syrup
Layer 3 - Blend it all in with ice
Carrot
90 ml Cream
90 ml Milk
60 ml cream
Method
Pour Green syrup in a tall glass, topped with banana blended smoothie and carrot smoothie. Stir all layers before drinking.
Recipe courtesy: London Taxi Bar manager, Amey Kamtekar
Picture: Pinterest