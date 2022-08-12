Independence Day 2022: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend to explore exiting Indian cultures

1/5

Wayanad is blessed with beautiful natural formations and possesses a deep history that precedes modern civilisation. Wander through the coffee plantations and breathe in the fresh air. The 345-sq-km sanctuary here is accessible only by two-hour jeep safari, on which you can spot langurs, chital deer, sambar, peacocks, wild boar, elephants, and even leopards and tigers if you are lucky!

You can go on a temple run Kalpetta, the district headquarters, takes pride in its 300-year-old Varambetta Mosque, several old Jain temples and the Pallikunnu Church. Add a visit to the place known for Stone Age carving to the Edakkal Caves and try their local food which tends to be on the spicy side and is different from the modern style of cooking.

Photography enthusiasts would spot the distinctive wildlife during treks which include Paradise Flycatchers, Lorikeets, Coucals, White-cheeked Barbets and more beauties.