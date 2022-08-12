Independence Day 2022: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend to explore exiting Indian cultures

Independence Day long weekend getaways to explore the exciting cultures, cuisines, traditions, etc in India.
The Independence day long weekend is just around the corner and it would be a shame to not put it to good use and go on that short trip in India you know you had been stalling for long. Spend some time getting to know India's enormous cultural and geographic diversity and feeling proud of our nation's achievements. Here are some of the amazing places for you to explore India’s customs, traditions, language, and cuisine. Let’s catch a quick flight or train to enjoy this mind-blowing Indian legacy. Bring out your hidden passion for travelling and redeem yourself with all the travelling opportunities you have missed because of the pandemic, work and what not.
1. Wayanad, Kerala
Wayanad is blessed with beautiful natural formations and possesses a deep history that precedes modern civilisation. Wander through the coffee plantations and breathe in the fresh air. The 345-sq-km sanctuary here is accessible only by two-hour jeep safari, on which you can spot langurs, chital deer, sambar, peacocks, wild boar, elephants, and even leopards and tigers if you are lucky!
You can go on a temple run Kalpetta, the district headquarters, takes pride in its 300-year-old Varambetta Mosque, several old Jain temples and the Pallikunnu Church. Add a visit to the place known for Stone Age carving to the Edakkal Caves and try their local food which tends to be on the spicy side and is different from the modern style of cooking.
Photography enthusiasts would spot the distinctive wildlife during treks which include Paradise Flycatchers, Lorikeets, Coucals, White-cheeked Barbets and more beauties.
2. Udaipur, Rajasthan
Udaipur, a regal city with majestic forts, palaces, and several artificial lakes, is the ideal weekend retreat. In Udaipur, you can take in the sumptuous City Palace or Vintage Car Museum, take boat excursions on the enormous lakes, watch sunsets from forts or palaces, and eat some delicious Rajasthani street food without ever wanting to leave. Such are this city's allure and mystique.
The famous Lake Palace, located in the middle of Lake Pichola is one of the most beautiful sights of Udaipur. It is also home to Jaisamand Lake, claimed to be the second largest man-made sweet water lake in Asia. The beautiful City Palace and Sajjangarh (Monsoon Palace) add to the architectural beauty and grandeur of the city. The city is also known for its profusion of zinc and marble.
You can enjoy budget friendly shopping at Bada Bazaar, Mochiwada Bazaar, Hathi Pol Bazaar in the evening.
3. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
Mahabaleshwar, a beautiful hill station, situated in the Western Ghats Range of Maharashtra, is the evergreen forest that calls out to those who love nature. Land of mystical hills, fresh strawberries, lush greenery and picturesque surroundings is how one would describe Mahabaleshwar. It is a perfect place for the nature lovers as well as the honeymoon couple along with an ideal destination for youngsters and budget travellers as well. It is the best time to visit to have a calm and peaceful experience.
This hill destination has many tourist attractions like Mahabaleshwar temple, Mapro’s Garden, Elephant ‘s head point, Panch Ganga Temple, Venna Lake, Krishna Bai Temple, Pratapgarh Fort, Lingmala Waterfall, Bhilar Waterfall, Helen’s Point, Carnac Point, Atibalehwar temple, Dhobi Waterfall, Morarji Castle as “must visit “ places of this hill station.
The temples are serene, clean and set amidst natural surroundings. Enjoy the beautiful weather, have late night talks with your close ones, take a walk outside and make memories on this amazing trip.
4. Goa
Goa, the beach state of India, is a sought-after travel destination by travellers with different age groups. The main features that make Goa a popular vacation destination are the tranquil beaches, the colonial impact on lifestyle, and the vibrant nightlife. Goa is the perfect escape for tourists looking for a location to have a trip that is both thrilling and peaceful. The location is a popular honeymoon spot as well. At a few beaches, there are also water sport options. One of the main factors that makes Goa a popular vacation spot is its vibrant nightlife.
Colva Beach and Palolem Beach are two well-known coastal hotspots that attract visitors from all over the world to Goa. However, Goa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India for more reasons than only its beaches. The area is home to distinctive cuisine with Portuguese influences, ancient churches and temples, vibrant fauna, and intriguing spice plantations. You'll always wish you had more time in Goa, no matter how long you stay there.
5. Rishikesh, Uttranchal
Rishikesh, one of the most popular weekend getaways from Delhi, is a place where you can experience the best of both worlds: attempt adrenaline-pumping adventure sports or bask in the peace and tranquillity while visiting the area's many temples. Rishikesh will make sure to keep you entertained and involved no matter what you decide!
There are various temples and ashrams that can be visited in and around Rishikesh like Parmarth Niketan and Gita Ashram. Rajaji Tiger Reserve situated near Rishikesh, famous for wildlife safari. Neelkanth Mahadev temple, Kunjapuri temple and Bharat mandir are visited by thousands of devotees.
Enjoy the holy Ganga aarti at various ghats in Rishikesh.
Rafting, Flying fox, Giant swing, Cliff jumping, Kayaking, Camping, Bungee Jumping, Hot Air Ballooning are few activities for you to have a wonderful experience.