In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika

Here, know in detail about Armaan Malik's two wives Payal and Kritika.
YouTuber and social media influencer Armaan Malik lives in the limelight for his two marriages. The only question that remains in the viewer's mind of those who watch Armaan's videos is how he manages his two wives.
Recently, Armaan just posted a video on his YouTube page playing a prank on his two wives. In this, he is shown introducing his third wife, Lakshya to both of his pregnant wives.
1. Armaan Malik Family
Let us tell you about Armaan that he has done two marriages his first marriage was with Payal Malik and he also has a 6-year-old child named Chirayu from her. At the same time, he married his second wife in the temple, whose name is Kritika Malik. Armaan and Kritika are now waiting for their first baby.
2. Armaan Malik's real name
Armaan has changed his name from Sandeep to Armaan, he keeps two wives, this is because his first wife has no objection and they all live in the same house.
3. Armaan Malik's wives
According to reports, Armaan married Payal in 2011, with whom he has a son. Armaan and Payal have named the son as Chirayu. In 2018, Armaan's second marriage took place with Kritika, who is the best friend of his first wife Payal.
4. Lives together
Armaan lives in the same house with both his wife and son. Payal and Kritika are also happy with each other and often their photos keep appearing on social media.