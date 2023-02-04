Search icon
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika

Here, know in detail about Armaan Malik's two wives Payal and Kritika.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 04, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

YouTuber and social media influencer Armaan Malik lives in the limelight for his two marriages. The only question that remains in the viewer's mind of those who watch Armaan's videos is how he manages his two wives.  

Recently, Armaan just posted a video on his YouTube page playing a prank on his two wives. In this, he is shown introducing his third wife, Lakshya to both of his pregnant wives. 

1. Armaan Malik Family

Armaan Malik Family
1/4

Let us tell you about Armaan that he has done two marriages his first marriage was with Payal Malik and he also has a 6-year-old child named Chirayu from her. At the same time, he married his second wife in the temple, whose name is Kritika Malik. Armaan and Kritika are now waiting for their first baby.

2. Armaan Malik's real name

Armaan Malik's real name
2/4

Armaan has changed his name from Sandeep to Armaan, he keeps two wives, this is because his first wife has no objection and they all live in the same house.

3. Armaan Malik's wives

Armaan Malik's wives
3/4

According to reports, Armaan married Payal in 2011, with whom he has a son. Armaan and Payal have named the son as Chirayu. In 2018, Armaan's second marriage took place with Kritika, who is the best friend of his first wife Payal.

4. Lives together

Lives together
4/4

Armaan lives in the same house with both his wife and son. Payal and Kritika are also happy with each other and often their photos keep appearing on social media.

Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
