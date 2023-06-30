In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated Icon of the Seas is nearing its debut in January 2024, following the successful completion of its initial phase of sea trials in Europe. As the world's largest cruise ship and the first of Royal Caribbean's Icon-class vessels, the ship has been meticulously constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, as stated in an official release.

Passengers can look forward to an array of exciting features and amenities onboard, including the world's largest waterpark at sea, known as Category 6, boasting six thrilling water slides. The Icon of the Seas also promises a "resort getaway," a "beach escape," a theme park, and an extensive selection of over "40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained," according to the company.