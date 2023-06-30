In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Experience the world's largest waterpark at sea, Category 6, featuring five thrilling water slides, on our luxurious cruise.
Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated Icon of the Seas is nearing its debut in January 2024, following the successful completion of its initial phase of sea trials in Europe. As the world's largest cruise ship and the first of Royal Caribbean's Icon-class vessels, the ship has been meticulously constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, as stated in an official release.
Passengers can look forward to an array of exciting features and amenities onboard, including the world's largest waterpark at sea, known as Category 6, boasting six thrilling water slides. The Icon of the Seas also promises a "resort getaway," a "beach escape," a theme park, and an extensive selection of over "40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained," according to the company.
1. World's Largest Cruise Ship
Featuring 20 decks, the ship will offer a range of attractions, including Royal Caribbean's inaugural dueling piano bar, eight distinct "neighborhoods," the largest pool at sea, and adrenaline-pumping experiences such as Crown's Edge. Crown's Edge is described as a thrilling combination of a skywalk, ropes course, and a daring thrill ride, designed to test your courage to the fullest.
2. World's Largest Cruise Ship
The ship weighs in at an estimated 250,800 tons and measures close to 1,200 feet long. It also holds about 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members, according to CNN.
A team of over 450 specialists has conducted four days of preliminary tests on the ship's main engines, bow, propellers, as well as evaluating noise and vibration levels, according to a shared statement.
3. World's Largest Cruise Ship
"Between preparations and the trials, the important step in the journey to bring Icon to life involved more than 2,000 specialists, hundreds of miles traveled, four 37- to 67-ton tugboats and more than 350 hours of work," according to the release.
After completing its inaugural voyages, the Icon of the Seas will undergo a second round of sea trials later this year. It is set to debut from South Florida in January 2024.
4. World's Largest Cruise Ship
Embarking from Miami, the Icon of the Seas will embark on 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages throughout the year. Passengers will have the opportunity to explore renowned tropical destinations such as the Bahamas, Mexico, St. Maarten, Honduras, and indulge in the splendors of Royal Caribbean's private island, CocoCay.
5. World's Largest Cruise Ship
During a press panel earlier this year, Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, enthusiastically stated that their ship has achieved an unprecedented level of success, describing it as “literally the best-performing new product launch we’ve ever had," according to CNN.
Royal Caribbean is preparing to relinquish its leading position with the introduction of Wonder of the Seas, which currently holds the prestigious title of the world's largest cruise ship.