In pics: Step inside Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's luxurious Delhi house

Ashneer Grover's 18,000 sq ft home is located in Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, India.
Apart from veteran stars and sportspersons of the film industry, founders and chairmen of big companies are also now joining the list of owners of India's costliest homes. Ashneer Grover is one such popular celebrity judge of TV shows. We are going to give you a virtual tour of Ashneer Grover House, and will also give you information about the price, photos, address of Ashneer Grover House.
1. Ashneer Grover House
Ashneer Grover lives with his family in a posh area of South-Delhi. His house is built in 18,000 square feet. The exterior of the house is clad in clay colored stone tiles, and the floor is of gray granulated tiles.
2. Ashneer Grover House Price
As per reports, the price of this spacious house in the lush green area of South Delhi is around Rs. 30 crores. The price may be higher depending on the interior and the exact location within Panchshila Park.
3. Interior of Ashneer Grover's house
The interior of this mansion built in 18,000 square feet of Ashneer Grover House has been designed in the best way. The interior features grey and wooden floors in many of the rooms. The interior of the house also features wooden ceilings in the lobby. It has plush interiors with appliances, furniture and furnishings, work stations, a beautiful ceiling-length bed and an in-home gym and modern kitchen.
4. The lobby of Ashneer Grover's house
The lobby of Ashneer Grover's house on the left edge of the picture shows a passageway to at least 8 different rooms and the entrance to the house. On one side, the cream-colored walls create a picturesque view with the grey-patterned walls on the right, which look perfectly perfect with the wood paneled ceiling with in-built lighting fixtures.
5. Ashneer Grover's bedroom
Although there are many bedrooms in Ashneer Grover House, but Mannat's (Ashneer's daughter) room looks quite attractive. The room has a comfortable double bed and wooden floors. Warm lighting complements the grey-textured headboard and study table on the right side of the room where Mannat completes school work.
6. Ashneer Grover's living room
The living room at Ashneer Grover House has striking cream-colored walls with in-built warm ceiling lights. There is a large format 7-seater (4+3) sofa set in the same colour as the walls and matching with the overall theme. The maroon modern divan and large marble-topped center table look great with the cream and granite-grained marble floor.
7. Ashneer Grover's house balcony
The balcony of Ashneer Grover house has boundary glass of about 3 feet height. Large glass panels and windows are leading to the balcony, which is built on the first floor.
8. Dining room at Ashneer Grover's home
The dining room features an exquisite marble-topped 12-seater dining table with blush cream leatherette dining chairs. The false ceiling cool lighting against the backdrop of cream colored walls with mustard accents gives this dining room a very homely and welcoming feel.