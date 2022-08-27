Search icon
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day

Some have even referred to this hotel as a "7-star hotel" for its extreme elegance and lavishness.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 27, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

There is widespread agreement that the Burj Al Arab is the finest hotel in the world. The Burj, which was built in 1999 for $1 billion on a man-made island with private beaches on three sides, is frequently ranked as one of the world's best hotels.

Here are some mind-blowing details regarding the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah:

1. World’s Tallest Hotel

World’s Tallest Hotel
1/6

The Burj Al Arab hotel building was formerly the world's tallest hotel, however it has since fallen to the fourth spot on the list of biggest hotel structures worldwide.

2. Over 200 suites

Over 200 suites
2/6

Because the suites are all quite vast, the hotel only accommodates 202 suites despite its huge size. The smallest room has an area of 169 square metres, while the largest occupies 780 square metres.

3. 24-carat gold gilds the interiors

24-carat gold gilds the interiors
3/6

The interiors are gilded in 24-carat gold. Roughly 1,790 square metres of 24-carat gold leaf were utilised to adorn the luxurious interiors of the hotel.

4. One of the most expensive suites in the world

One of the most expensive suites in the world
4/6

The Royal Suites of The Burj Al Arab are among the world's most luxurious hotel suites. The cheapest accommodation costs Rs 1,19,793, while the expensive one will costs Rs 6,14,209 for a single night for two people. The 'Royal Suite', the most luxurious suit in the hotel which is on the 25th floor can cost more than Rs 22,00,000.

5. The Talise Spa

The Talise Spa
5/6

Talise Spa, the hotel's ultra-luxurious spa, is located on the 18th floor, 150 metres above the Arabian Gulf, providing guests with breathtaking vistas while they rest.

6. Underwater Restaurant

Underwater Restaurant
6/6

In addition to the restaurant in the sky, there is also a restaurant below the sea called Al Mahara, accessible by an underwater tunnel. The restaurant has a massive aquarium with over 990,000 litre of water.

