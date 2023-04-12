Search icon
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion with Baby Vayu

Here are beautiful glimpses of Soman's Delhi mansion which reportedly costs 173 crores.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 12, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her Delhi house as her inlaws welcomed baby Vayu for the first time there. So, check out some beautiful pictures dropped by Sonam on her Instagram handle of the luxurious Delhi house. 

 

1. Baby Vayu at his Delhi mansion

Baby Vayu at his Delhi mansion
1/5

Sonam recently dropped a cute picture with son Vayu in dad Anand's arms, along with her in-laws; Anand's brother Anant and mother Priya Ahuja. 

2. Sonam-Anand's 173 cr mansion

Sonam-Anand's 173 cr mansion
2/5

Sonam Kapoor took her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her Delhi mansion. Reportedly, her lavish Delhi mansion is worth Rs. 173 crores. 

3. Dining table at Sonam's Delhi mansion

Dining table at Sonam's Delhi mansion
3/5

Sonam also shared a glimpse of the dining table, which was decorated with banana leaves, different types of roses, and brown coconut on the table. 

4. Caption of the post

Caption of the post
4/5

In the caption she wrote, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary

PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!"

5. Baby Vayu

Baby Vayu
5/5

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, several years after dating each other. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu on August 20, 2022. 

