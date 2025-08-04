In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 04, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
1.Sobhita' s new post break the internet
Sobhita Dhulipala recently posted new pictures on Instagram that went viral. Her bold yet elegant style once again proved why she is considered one of the most fashionable stars in the industry today.
2.Chic outfit choice
In the photos, Sobhita wore a brown plunging neckline top paired with black flared pants. Her outfit balanced simplicity with high-end fashion in a very effortless way.
3.Sobhita proved that less is more
Staying true to her clean and classy style, Sobhita wore minimal accessories. This choice highlighted her natural elegance, keeping the focus on the strong structure and contrast of her outfit.
4.Natural makeup look
She opted for a dewy look with a bronzed glow, nude lips, and well-defined eyes. The natural makeup enhanced her facial features, beautifully complementing the relaxed vibe of her outfit.
5.Sobhita upcoming projects
Apart from turning heads with her style, Sobhita is also winning hearts with her on-screen presence. She is preparing for new seasons of Made in Heaven and The Night Manager.