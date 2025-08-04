Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...

Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?

How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only second Indian to achieve this unique record...

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's high-security zone, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse

Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore luxurious 'all white' Mumbai house, with serene balcony view, spacious living room

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's luxurious Mumbai house

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore luxurious 'all white' Mumbai house, with serene balcony view, spacious living room

Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's luxurious Mumbai house

From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her refined style and natural beauty, recently shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram that quickly went viral.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 04, 2025, 01:39 PM IST

1.Sobhita' s new post break the internet

Sobhita' s new post break the internet
1

Sobhita Dhulipala recently posted new pictures on Instagram that went viral. Her bold yet elegant style once again proved why she is considered one of the most fashionable stars in the industry today.

 

Advertisement

2.Chic outfit choice

Chic outfit choice
2

In the photos, Sobhita wore a brown plunging neckline top paired with black flared pants. Her outfit balanced simplicity with high-end fashion in a very effortless way.

 

3.Sobhita proved that less is more

Sobhita proved that less is more
3

Staying true to her clean and classy style, Sobhita wore minimal accessories. This choice highlighted her natural elegance, keeping the focus on the strong structure and contrast of her outfit.

 

4.Natural makeup look

Natural makeup look
4

She opted for a dewy look with a bronzed glow, nude lips, and well-defined eyes. The natural makeup enhanced her facial features, beautifully complementing the relaxed vibe of her outfit.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Sobhita upcoming projects

Sobhita upcoming projects
5

Apart from turning heads with her style, Sobhita is also winning hearts with her on-screen presence. She is preparing for new seasons of Made in Heaven and The Night Manager.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What will Sunjay Kapur's children Samaira and Kiaan inherit from his Rs 30000 crore empire? Karisma Kapoor already has ownership of...
What will Sunjay Kapur's children Samaira and Kiaan inherit from his empire?
NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...
NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time...
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..
Mahavatar Narsimha BO collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 cr
This is India's largest airport, with one of Asia's longest runways, not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, it is in...
This is India's largest airport, with one of Asia's longest runways, it is in...
The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'
The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top
Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore luxurious 'all white' Mumbai house, with serene balcony view, spacious living room
Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's luxurious Mumbai house
From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink
Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this drink
Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless
Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE