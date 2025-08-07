In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

Uttarakhand's Badrinath route shut due to heavy rain, landslide, watch viral video
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 07, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
1.Sharvari's style statement
Sharvari shines with her mix of youthful charm and elegance. She pulls off every look with ease and confidence. Whether it’s red carpet gowns or casual wear, she knows how to impress.
2.Her stunning lehenga look
In a new Vogue photoshoot, Sharvari wore an olive green blouse with fine embroidery. She paired it with a grand flared skirt. Her jacket stole the show with gold embroidery and zari work.
3.Royal jewellery details
Sharvari wore large earrings in aqua green and gold, featuring tiny ruby beads. Her choker necklace had polki stones and floral designs in green and red. The detailed jewellery matched her outfit perfectly.
4.Simple yet glam makeup
Sharvari chose a soft and glowing makeup look. Her eyelids had a touch of shimmer, and her brows were gently defined. A rosy blush added colour to her cheeks. She finished the look with creamy rose-pink lipstick, giving her a fresh and graceful appearance.
5.On the work front
Sharvari Wagh starred in Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa in 2024. She's set to appear in Alpha with Alia Bhatt, part of YRF's Spy Universe. Sharvari was also set to join Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.
