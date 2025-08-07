Twitter
LIFESTYLE

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

Sharvari turns heads with her youthful charm and effortless elegance. The Vedaa actress embraced a stunning olive green lehenga with modern flair.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 07, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

1.Sharvari's style statement

Sharvari's style statement
1

Sharvari shines with her mix of youthful charm and elegance. She pulls off every look with ease and confidence. Whether it’s red carpet gowns or casual wear, she knows how to impress. 

 

2.Her stunning lehenga look

Her stunning lehenga look
2

In a new Vogue photoshoot, Sharvari wore an olive green blouse with fine embroidery. She paired it with a grand flared skirt. Her jacket stole the show with gold embroidery and zari work. 

 

3.Royal jewellery details

Royal jewellery details
3

Sharvari wore large earrings in aqua green and gold, featuring tiny ruby beads. Her choker necklace had polki stones and floral designs in green and red. The detailed jewellery matched her outfit perfectly. 

READ: Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Her top 7 stunning looks that make her true fashionista

 

4.Simple yet glam makeup

Simple yet glam makeup
4

Sharvari chose a soft and glowing makeup look. Her eyelids had a touch of shimmer, and her brows were gently defined. A rosy blush added colour to her cheeks. She finished the look with creamy rose-pink lipstick, giving her a fresh and graceful appearance.

 

5.On the work front

On the work front
5

Sharvari Wagh starred in Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa in 2024. She's set to appear in Alpha with Alia Bhatt, part of YRF's Spy Universe. Sharvari was also set to join Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. 

READ: Actress who once opened doors for Deepika, Ranveer; now star of two franchises worth Rs 4000 crore, has earned...

 

