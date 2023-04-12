Search icon
In pics: Sara Alia Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend

If you want to ace your summer looks, then try these co-ord sets by Bollywood Divas.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 12, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Summers are all about beating the heat by enjoying ice cream palettes in a cute comfy matching set. And, wearing a nice co-ord set is the best way to look chic in summer. Co-ord sets outfits have always been in the trends, especially in Bollywood. So, if you want to spend your summer vibes everywhere try these co-ord sets outfits worn by B-town divas. 

1. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
1/5

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan looks magnificent in a denim co-ord set by Namrata Joshipura. She accessorized her look sky blue bralette and white pearl embroidery on this outfit.

 

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
2/5

Alia is giving pure summer vibes here in the blue checked co-ord set. 

3. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
3/5

Malaika looks scintillating in this black co-ord set by Gaurav Gupta. 

 

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
4/5

Ananya Panday slaying in this bring bore floral prints co-ord set. 

5. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha
5/5

Sonakshi Sinha following the neon green trend by Arpita Mehta collection. She is looking refreshing in this co-ord set. 

