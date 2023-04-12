In pics: Sara Alia Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend

If you want to ace your summer looks, then try these co-ord sets by Bollywood Divas.

Summers are all about beating the heat by enjoying ice cream palettes in a cute comfy matching set. And, wearing a nice co-ord set is the best way to look chic in summer. Co-ord sets outfits have always been in the trends, especially in Bollywood. So, if you want to spend your summer vibes everywhere try these co-ord sets outfits worn by B-town divas.