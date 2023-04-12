In pics: Sara Alia Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend

If you want to ace your summer looks, then try these co-ord sets by Bollywood Divas.
Summers are all about beating the heat by enjoying ice cream palettes in a cute comfy matching set. And, wearing a nice co-ord set is the best way to look chic in summer. Co-ord sets outfits have always been in the trends, especially in Bollywood. So, if you want to spend your summer vibes everywhere try these co-ord sets outfits worn by B-town divas.
1. Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan looks magnificent in a denim co-ord set by Namrata Joshipura. She accessorized her look sky blue bralette and white pearl embroidery on this outfit.
2. Alia Bhatt
Alia is giving pure summer vibes here in the blue checked co-ord set.
3. Malaika Arora
Malaika looks scintillating in this black co-ord set by Gaurav Gupta.
4. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday slaying in this bring bore floral prints co-ord set.
5. Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha following the neon green trend by Arpita Mehta collection. She is looking refreshing in this co-ord set.