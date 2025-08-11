Twitter
This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...

Noida Daycare Horror: 15-month-old baby girl assaulted by attendant, chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Independence Day 2025: Speech ideas and tips for I-day function at school

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav's participation at Asia Cup 2025 hangs in doubt? Here's why

Who was Anas-al-Sharif? Journalist who was killed in Israeli strike near Gaza, his last message says, 'If I die, I die steadfast...'

'Vote chori' protest: Rahul Gandhi, along with 300 Opp MPs, to march from parliament to Election Commission today; know key details

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

LIFESTYLE

In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more

Tamil superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela live in a stunning bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, one of the city's most elite neighbourhoods.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 11, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

1.Ram Charan’s house vintage and cosy spaces

Ram Charan’s house vintage and cosy spaces
1

Ram Charan's drawing room has a warm, modern-vintage vibe with white and brown walls and a comfortable couch. Other rooms carry Hyderabadi charm, blending modern design with traditional touches.

 

 

2.Mandir and outdoor space

Mandir and outdoor space
2

The basement temple feels like an ancient stone mandir, glowing with warm lights and leafy patterns. Outdoors, the lush green backyard offers a serene space for workouts, evening walks, and quality time with pets. 

 

3.Kitchen space

Kitchen space
3

The kitchen is bright and spacious with a white marble floor and black stone cabinets. Ram Charan often helps Upasana cook, as every area is designed to encourage togetherness and warmth.

 

 

 

4.Fitness area and luxe decor

Fitness area and luxe decor
4

Ram Charan's home features a private gym, swimming pool, photography room, and a large aquarium. The space is adorned with traditional wooden artefacts, travel souvenirs, ornate lamps, and indoor plants.

 

 

5.Large dining area

Large dining area
5

The lavish dining space features a large table under a beautiful chandelier, creating a warm atmosphere. The seating combines woven sofas and luxurious wooden chairs, offering comfort in style. 

 

 

