In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 11, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
1.Ram Charan’s house vintage and cosy spaces
Ram Charan's drawing room has a warm, modern-vintage vibe with white and brown walls and a comfortable couch. Other rooms carry Hyderabadi charm, blending modern design with traditional touches.
2.Mandir and outdoor space
The basement temple feels like an ancient stone mandir, glowing with warm lights and leafy patterns. Outdoors, the lush green backyard offers a serene space for workouts, evening walks, and quality time with pets.
3.Kitchen space
The kitchen is bright and spacious with a white marble floor and black stone cabinets. Ram Charan often helps Upasana cook, as every area is designed to encourage togetherness and warmth.
4.Fitness area and luxe decor
Ram Charan's home features a private gym, swimming pool, photography room, and a large aquarium. The space is adorned with traditional wooden artefacts, travel souvenirs, ornate lamps, and indoor plants.
5.Large dining area
The lavish dining space features a large table under a beautiful chandelier, creating a warm atmosphere. The seating combines woven sofas and luxurious wooden chairs, offering comfort in style.