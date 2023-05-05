Search icon
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set

Check out Rahul Preet Singh's recent Instagram post, in which she is giving bossy vibes in a blazer set.

  May 05, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

There's no dying that Bollywood actress Rahul Preet Singh is the epitome of beauty and style. She often turns heads with her fabulous fashion choices. Whether you talk about casuals, ethnicity or her favourite sophisticated looks, she knows very well how to carry them in the most fashionable ways.  

Recently, she dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle giving absolute bossy vibes in a blazer set. 

1. Rakul Preet Singh in blazer set

Rakul Preet Singh in blazer set
1/5

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a blazer set from the collection of the clothing brand Dalida Ayach boutique.

2. Rakul Preet Singh looked sophisticated in her ensembles

Rakul Preet Singh looked sophisticated in her ensembles
2/5

The Bollywood diva's outfit features a double-breasted cream tuxedo blazer with black velvet notch lapels, a black-coloured neckline, and pockets. The blazer's black buttons contrasted beautifully with the ivory tweed fabric. She paired it with matching cream-coloured shorts

3. Rakul's glam picks

Rakul's glam picks
3/5

For glam picks, she wore nude eyeshadow, darkened brows, mascara, blushed cheekbones, highlighter, light contouring, a glossy pink lip shade, and a dewy base, creating a radiant appearance.

4. Rakul's hair

Rakul's hair
4/5

Rakul styled her hair with an edgy backcombed wet hair look. 

5. Accessories

Accessories
5/5

For accessories, she opted for stud earrings, silver rings on her fingers, and black loafers. 

 

