In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's luxurious mansion located in the beautiful hills of Encino, Los Angeles.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. About a year after their marriage, the two bought their dream home in LA. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' stunning mansion is located in the beautiful hills of Encino, Los Angeles.
Today, we take you on a virtual tour of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' house in LA.
1. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas LA home
The 20,000-square-foot luxurious manor has seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, the Wall Street Journal reports. The mansion has high ceilings, a spacious outdoor space, a grand infinity pool and a huge backyard with spectacular views of the hills.
2. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas LA house price
The house is said to be one of the most expensive real estate properties in LA, and for this gorgeous property nestled in the hills of Encino, California, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' home fetches a record-shattering $20 million. sprayed It is 144 crore rupees!
3. See inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in LA
A classy cream sofa, low coffee table, glass windows, ivory-colored floors, and stone-walled fireplace for a cozy vibe describe Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Los Angeles home. Dua has designed her entire place in shades of cream, white, brown and tan, making the place look completely elegant and attractive. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often spend some family time in their living area and enjoy Christmas parties and dinners with their family and friends.
4. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra house - kitchen space
Priyanka and Nick Jonas have kept the same colour palette of white and cream colours for their kitchen space just like their living area.
5. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra House - Gym Area
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home has a fully equipped gym where Priyanka and Nick can often be seen working out.