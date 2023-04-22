In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's luxurious mansion located in the beautiful hills of Encino, Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. About a year after their marriage, the two bought their dream home in LA. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' stunning mansion is located in the beautiful hills of Encino, Los Angeles.

Today, we take you on a virtual tour of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' house in LA.