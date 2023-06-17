In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Nushrratt Bharuccha has established herself as a trendsetter in the industry and her recent post on gram is a proof.
Nushrratt Bharuccha has a strong sense of style, and she consistently posts eye-catching pictures on social media. She is known for making daring choices that are both stylish and comfortable, which serves as an example for others who aspire to dress well.
Recently, she took to Instagram to share series of pictures in exquisite white mini-ensemble, let's check out!
1. Nushrratt's stunning outfit's price
Nushrratt was dressed elegantly and wore a stunning outfit from the clothing line Abhishek Sharma Official. But this alluring ensemble comes with a hefty Rs. 198,000 price tag, representing the pinnacle of luxury.
2. Decoding Nushrratt's outfit
She is wearing a bodycon dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, a small hem, and detailed bead and katdana work all over. Additionally, it has an elegant connected trail in the rear and a heat-pleated lame patterned drape.
3. Makeup
For glam slam, she did nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, and a striking matte red lipstick.
4. Hairdo
Nushratt neatly swept her hair into a sleek high bun for a stunning and fashionable hairstyle.