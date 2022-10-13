In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fast as moon shines bright in North India

Millions of married women observed fast today as they celebrated the Karwa Chauth. This auspicious day is celebrated in hindu religion during which married women keeps nirjal vrat for the wellness of their husband. As per the hindu calender, today, on the Krishna Paksha's fourth day Karwa Chauth was observed with great joy.