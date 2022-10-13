In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fast as moon shines bright in North India

Here some photos of married women concluding their Karwa Chauth.
Millions of married women observed fast today as they celebrated the Karwa Chauth. This auspicious day is celebrated in hindu religion during which married women keeps nirjal vrat for the wellness of their husband. As per the hindu calender, today, on the Krishna Paksha's fourth day Karwa Chauth was observed with great joy.
1. Women perform rituals to break their fast
Married women perform rituals and puja on Karwa Chauth. During one-day-long fast, married women observe nirjala vrat (without water) for the successful and longlife of their husbands
2. Moonrise concludes the fast
Women observes fast from sunrise to moonrise, and concludes after sighting moon.
3. Moon sighted
Recent spells of rain and weather conditions sometimes may delay the moon-rising time.
Photo: Twitter/@khali_pili_
4. Women perform rituals after moonrise
After moonrise, women perform rituals and their husbands break their fast with sweets and glass of water.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
5. Virtual Karwa Chauth observed
Many married women concluded their Karwa Chauth fast virtually. Women whose husbands are far-away or not at home broke their fast through online video call.
Photo: Twitter/@Roggersierra1
