In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fast as moon shines bright in North India

Here some photos of married women concluding their Karwa Chauth.

  • Oct 13, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

Millions of married women observed fast today as they celebrated the Karwa Chauth. This auspicious day is celebrated in hindu religion during which married women keeps nirjal vrat for the wellness of their husband. As per the hindu calender, today, on the Krishna Paksha's fourth day Karwa Chauth was observed with great joy.

1. Women perform rituals to break their fast

Women perform rituals to break their fast
1/5

Married women perform rituals and puja on Karwa Chauth. During one-day-long fast, married women observe nirjala vrat (without water) for the successful and longlife of their husbands

 

2. Moonrise concludes the fast

Moonrise concludes the fast
2/5

Women observes fast from sunrise to moonrise, and concludes after sighting moon.

3. Moon sighted

Moon sighted
3/5

Recent spells of rain and weather conditions sometimes may delay the moon-rising time. 

Photo: Twitter/@khali_pili_

4. Women perform rituals after moonrise

Women perform rituals after moonrise
4/5

After moonrise, women perform rituals and their husbands break their fast with sweets and glass of water.

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

5. Virtual Karwa Chauth observed

Virtual Karwa Chauth observed
5/5

Many married women concluded their Karwa Chauth fast virtually. Women whose husbands are far-away or not at home broke their fast through online video call.

Photo: Twitter/@Roggersierra1

