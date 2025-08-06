Twitter
LIFESTYLE

In Pics: Kiara Advani turns heads with stylish look in War 2 song Aavan Javan

Kiara Advani is making headlines with her dazzling looks and flawless chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in the song Aavan Javan from the upcoming movie War 2.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 06, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

1.Kiara Advani in War 2

Kiara Advani in War 2
1

Kiara Advani impresses in War 2 with her vibrant style and sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Aavan Javan. Her look is a mix of playful and glamorous, setting major fashion goals.

 

 

2.The floral co-ord set

The floral co-ord set
2

In her first look, Kiara wore a Dolce & Gabbana floral co-ord set. It included an off-shoulder tube top and matching skorts. The yellow prints on a white silk base popped with black outlines. To elevate her floral look, Kiara added a yellow-printed headband, gold dangly earrings, and layered bracelets with rings.

 

 

3.Edgy summer combo

Edgy summer combo
3

In another scene, Kiara wore a blue chequered off-shoulder crop top with a knotted centre. She paired it with crimson red shorts featuring white stitched pockets.

 

4.Kiara Advani stuns in floral gkirt and butterfly top for a bold summer look

Kiara Advani stuns in floral gkirt and butterfly top for a bold summer look
4

Kiara Advani rocks a vibrant butterfly-style bandeau top paired with a playful white mini skirt, detailed with floral embroidery and lace trim. Her look is completed with yellow-tinted sunglasses, statement bangles, and voluminous waves. 

 

5.On the work front

On the work front
5

Kiara, now a new mom, continues to balance motherhood and career with ease. While embracing this new chapter in life, she's also a part of exciting film projects like War 2.

 

 

