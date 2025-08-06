In Pics: Kiara Advani turns heads with stylish look in War 2 song Aavan Javan

2 . The floral co-ord set

In her first look, Kiara wore a Dolce & Gabbana floral co-ord set. It included an off-shoulder tube top and matching skorts. The yellow prints on a white silk base popped with black outlines. To elevate her floral look, Kiara added a yellow-printed headband, gold dangly earrings, and layered bracelets with rings.