In Pics: Kiara Advani turns heads with stylish look in War 2 song Aavan Javan

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 06, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
1.Kiara Advani in War 2
Kiara Advani impresses in War 2 with her vibrant style and sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Aavan Javan. Her look is a mix of playful and glamorous, setting major fashion goals.
2.The floral co-ord set
In her first look, Kiara wore a Dolce & Gabbana floral co-ord set. It included an off-shoulder tube top and matching skorts. The yellow prints on a white silk base popped with black outlines. To elevate her floral look, Kiara added a yellow-printed headband, gold dangly earrings, and layered bracelets with rings.
3.Edgy summer combo
In another scene, Kiara wore a blue chequered off-shoulder crop top with a knotted centre. She paired it with crimson red shorts featuring white stitched pockets.
4.Kiara Advani stuns in floral gkirt and butterfly top for a bold summer look
Kiara Advani rocks a vibrant butterfly-style bandeau top paired with a playful white mini skirt, detailed with floral embroidery and lace trim. Her look is completed with yellow-tinted sunglasses, statement bangles, and voluminous waves.
5.On the work front
Kiara, now a new mom, continues to balance motherhood and career with ease. While embracing this new chapter in life, she's also a part of exciting film projects like War 2.