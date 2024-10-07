In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

Social media buzzed with images of Kareena at the event, where she dazzled in her elegant attire.
Stars stepped onto the red carpet for the trailer launch of Singham Again, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense. Among the notable attendees were Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty. Kareena captivated everyone in a custom-designed pearl white saree by Manish Malhotra, undoubtedly stealing the show.
Social media buzzed with images and videos of Kareena at the event, where she dazzled in her elegant attire. The exquisite saree, a stunning creation by Malhotra, adds to her collection of memorable looks, reflecting the longstanding collaboration between the actress and the designer. Let’s take a closer look at her traditional yet modern outfit.
1. Kareena Kapoor sizzles on social media
Pictures and videos of Kareena Kapoor from the event quickly spread on social media. The snippets captured her stunning arrival, leaving fans in awe. She looked dazzling, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon.
2. Kareena Kapoor in Manish Malhotra saree
Kareena chose a breathtaking custom saree designed by Manish Malhotra for the occasion. This stunning outfit adds to her long list of fashion triumphs with the designer. Their collaboration has consistently produced unforgettable looks over the years.
3. Details
The saree features a corset blouse that highlights her figure with a plunging sweetheart neckline. It has an asymmetric hem and is adorned with intricate sequin and bead embellishments. These unique details elevate the overall design, making it a standout piece.
4. Kareena Kapoor looks stunning
Crafted from chiffon, the saree showcases delicate scalloped lace embroidery along the borders. Kareena added a modern twist by pleating the pallu and wearing it off-the-shoulder. This innovative draping technique enhances her elegant appearance.
5. Accessories
To complete her ensemble, Kareena accessorised with stunning rings, a bracelet, and peep-toe stilettos. She also opted for eye-catching dangling crystal earrings that added a touch of glamour. These accessories perfectly complemented her sophisticated look.
6. Make up
Kareena styled her brunette locks in soft waves with a stylish side part. Her makeup featured smokey brown eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips. The embellished bindi, feathered brows, and mascara-adorned lashes added the perfect finishing touches to her glam.