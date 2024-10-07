In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

Social media buzzed with images of Kareena at the event, where she dazzled in her elegant attire.

Stars stepped onto the red carpet for the trailer launch of Singham Again, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense. Among the notable attendees were Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty. Kareena captivated everyone in a custom-designed pearl white saree by Manish Malhotra, undoubtedly stealing the show.

Social media buzzed with images and videos of Kareena at the event, where she dazzled in her elegant attire. The exquisite saree, a stunning creation by Malhotra, adds to her collection of memorable looks, reflecting the longstanding collaboration between the actress and the designer. Let’s take a closer look at her traditional yet modern outfit.