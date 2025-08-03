In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection

Twitter
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem share a luxurious bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. With spacious rooms, curated art, a dreamy terrace, and a pool that feels like a resort, their home reflects their personalities and love for aesthetic living.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 03, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

1.Spacious living and stylish interiors

Spacious living and stylish interiors
1

The home featured a large waiting area, a cosy main hall, and an airy layout rarely seen in Mumbai. Beige sofas, soft lighting, and large glass windows created a living space that was both relaxing and elegant.

 

 

2.Dining table with a story

Dining table with a story
2

At the heart of the home was a unique dining table with a playful, artistic touch that reflected Huma and Saqib’s love for creativity. Their home combined vibrant colours, creating a space that was full of character and personal meaning.

 

 

3.Private corners, from books to playstation

Private corners, from books to playstation
3

Saqib enjoys his gaming room with a comfy couch and plenty of sunlight. Huma cherishes her reading nook filled with books. These corners speak of comfort and personal joy.

 

4.Dreamy resort-like pool

Dreamy resort-like pool
4

Their peaceful terrace offers a quiet escape from Mumbai’s chaos, perfect for morning coffee or evening fitness. The large swimming pool adds luxury, turning their home into a serene retreat.

 

5.A home full of art

A home full of art
5

Their home is filled with high-quality, meaningful art, like a painting made from real clay and a piece from Subodh Kekar’s Museum of Goa. These artworks reflect their refined taste for art and culture.

 

