In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 03, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
1.Spacious living and stylish interiors
The home featured a large waiting area, a cosy main hall, and an airy layout rarely seen in Mumbai. Beige sofas, soft lighting, and large glass windows created a living space that was both relaxing and elegant.
2.Dining table with a story
At the heart of the home was a unique dining table with a playful, artistic touch that reflected Huma and Saqib’s love for creativity. Their home combined vibrant colours, creating a space that was full of character and personal meaning.
3.Private corners, from books to playstation
Saqib enjoys his gaming room with a comfy couch and plenty of sunlight. Huma cherishes her reading nook filled with books. These corners speak of comfort and personal joy.
4.Dreamy resort-like pool
Their peaceful terrace offers a quiet escape from Mumbai’s chaos, perfect for morning coffee or evening fitness. The large swimming pool adds luxury, turning their home into a serene retreat.
5.A home full of art
Their home is filled with high-quality, meaningful art, like a painting made from real clay and a piece from Subodh Kekar’s Museum of Goa. These artworks reflect their refined taste for art and culture.