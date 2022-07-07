In pics: Decoding Bhagwant Mann's new wife Gurpreet Kaur's attire, accessories at wedding

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday morning, with many AAP leaders gracing the auspicious event.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann began his second innings as he got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday morning, July 7. Mann, who had been married before and had two children from his first wife, could be seen smiling wide as he tied the knot with his new bride.
Mann, 48, the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana. Tight security arrangements were in place at the chief minister's home in Sector 2.
Here’s what Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur wore on her wedding day –
1. Gurpreet Mann’s stunning wedding attire
During the ceremony, Dr Gurpreet Kaur wore a stunning red Anarkali lehenga, with an embroidered dupatta and intricate gold work on her entire outfit. (Photo – ANI)
2. Traditional chooda for Gurpreet Kaur
One of the most traditional parts of any Punjabi wedding is the chooda, which are bangles worn by newly married women. Gurpreet Kaur was seen wearing the chooda along with her heavy and gold-laden attire. (Photo – ANI)
3. Gold jewelry for Gurpreet Kaur’s wedding
Paired with the beautiful lehenga, Gurpreet Kaur Mann was wearing bright and heavy gold jewelry on her wedding day, beaming with a smile. She was wearing gold bangles and gold choker, along with a bold and statement maang tika. (Photo – ANI)
4. Bhagwant Mann’s wedding menu
The wedding feast included 'dal makhni', 'chana masala', 'karahi paneer', 'navratan biryani', 'jeera onion pulao', 'kalonji wale aloo' and some continental dishes as well as 'moong dal halwa', fresh fruit trifle, and ice cream for dessert, Aam Aadmi Party insiders said, as per PTI reports. (Photo – ANI)
5. AAP leaders attend Punjab CM’s wedding
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleagues Raghav Chadha and Arvind Kejriwal were seen actively participating in the wedding rituals and festivities during the marriage ceremony. The small wedding ceremony was attended by Mann's mother and sister and just a few guests, including Kejriwal and his family. (Photo – ANI)