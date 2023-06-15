Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Prior to the cyclone, high tides in Bettampady crash at the sea erosion-damaged homes.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 15, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy means "disaster" in Bengali, is predicted to make landfall in Pakistan and India today, June 15

'Biparjoy' is a very severe cyclonic Storm with the potential to cause damage, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone expected to make landfall today between 6pm to 8pm has 'extensive damaging potential', the India Meteorological Department said. Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka are predicted to be the most affected districts in the state with a speed of 125 to 135 kmph. 

Here we bring to you the first glimpse of high tides. (All images: ANI, PTI, Reuters)

1. Biparjoy hits Gujarat

Biparjoy hits Gujarat
1/6

Gujarat's Jamnagar, have been witnessing rainfall and strong wind conditions as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensified today.

2. Heavy rainfall in Kachchh

Heavy rainfall in Kachchh
2/6

"Biparjoy' is a very severe cyclonic storm with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high wind speed is expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts. The wind speed near the eye of the cyclone decreased, as expected," IMD DG Mrityunjay Mohapatra informed.

3. Places to see the effects of Biparjoy

Places to see the effects of Biparjoy
3/6

According to IMD, 'very severe cyclonic storm- Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra, Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port during the evening hours today.

 

4. These places will see the maximum impact

These places will see the maximum impact
4/6

All districts adjoining the Gulf of Kutch like Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka will see the maximum impact of the cyclone.

"All the districts adjoining the Gulf of Kutch like Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka etc. will see the maximum impact of the cyclone. The landfall will continue from 6 pm onwards till midnight today. Landfall will be in the west around Jakhau Port between Mandvi and Karachi," Mrityunjay Mohapatra said.

 

5. Red alert

Red alert
5/6

The authorities have issued a red alert in six coastal districts of the state and over 70,000 people have been shifted to temporary government shelters. 

 

 

6. NDRF team

NDRF team
6/6

NDRF personnel at the Mandvi beach before Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in the Kutch area. According to the administration, 397 teams from the state power department and 115 teams from the state road and construction department have been dispatched in various coastal areas, along with 15 teams from the National Disaster Response Force and 12 teams from the State Disaster Response Force.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.