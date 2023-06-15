In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Prior to the cyclone, high tides in Bettampady crash at the sea erosion-damaged homes.
Cyclone Biparjoy means "disaster" in Bengali, is predicted to make landfall in Pakistan and India today, June 15.
'Biparjoy' is a very severe cyclonic Storm with the potential to cause damage, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone expected to make landfall today between 6pm to 8pm has 'extensive damaging potential', the India Meteorological Department said. Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka are predicted to be the most affected districts in the state with a speed of 125 to 135 kmph.
Here we bring to you the first glimpse of high tides. (All images: ANI, PTI, Reuters)
1. Biparjoy hits Gujarat
Gujarat's Jamnagar, have been witnessing rainfall and strong wind conditions as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensified today.
2. Heavy rainfall in Kachchh
"Biparjoy' is a very severe cyclonic storm with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high wind speed is expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts. The wind speed near the eye of the cyclone decreased, as expected," IMD DG Mrityunjay Mohapatra informed.
3. Places to see the effects of Biparjoy
According to IMD, 'very severe cyclonic storm- Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra, Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port during the evening hours today.
4. These places will see the maximum impact
All districts adjoining the Gulf of Kutch like Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka will see the maximum impact of the cyclone.
"All the districts adjoining the Gulf of Kutch like Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka etc. will see the maximum impact of the cyclone. The landfall will continue from 6 pm onwards till midnight today. Landfall will be in the west around Jakhau Port between Mandvi and Karachi," Mrityunjay Mohapatra said.
5. Red alert
The authorities have issued a red alert in six coastal districts of the state and over 70,000 people have been shifted to temporary government shelters.
6. NDRF team
NDRF personnel at the Mandvi beach before Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in the Kutch area. According to the administration, 397 teams from the state power department and 115 teams from the state road and construction department have been dispatched in various coastal areas, along with 15 teams from the National Disaster Response Force and 12 teams from the State Disaster Response Force.