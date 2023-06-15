In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Prior to the cyclone, high tides in Bettampady crash at the sea erosion-damaged homes.

Cyclone Biparjoy means "disaster" in Bengali, is predicted to make landfall in Pakistan and India today, June 15.

'Biparjoy' is a very severe cyclonic Storm with the potential to cause damage, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone expected to make landfall today between 6pm to 8pm has 'extensive damaging potential', the India Meteorological Department said. Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka are predicted to be the most affected districts in the state with a speed of 125 to 135 kmph.

Here we bring to you the first glimpse of high tides. (All images: ANI, PTI, Reuters)