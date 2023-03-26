In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees

1/6

This masterpiece was made especially for her with zardosi, chikankari, patola resham, crystal, sequence hand embroidery work and the border of this golden lehenga choli was orange-golden. It was accompanied by an orange-coloured raw silk blouse with clamshell work and a Pataula-inspired dupatta with a sequin motif, zardozi border. The cost of this lehenga was in lakhs, that's why her look was beating even the divas of Bollywood. By the way, this is not the first time that Nita Ambani has worn an expensive lehenga or saree. She has made headlines many times for her expensive and stylish outfits.