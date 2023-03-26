In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees

Check out Nita Ambani's most expensive sarees here.
You will be surprised to know that, Famous businesswoman Nita Ambani's name was also on the list of 'Forbes' and she is also the first Indian woman to become a member of the prestigious International Olympic Committee (IOC). Along with this, Nita Ambani is often in the news for her stylish and traditional looks. Here we are going to tell you about the most expensive sarees of Nita Ambani.
1. Nita Ambani expensive saree
This masterpiece was made especially for her with zardosi, chikankari, patola resham, crystal, sequence hand embroidery work and the border of this golden lehenga choli was orange-golden. It was accompanied by an orange-coloured raw silk blouse with clamshell work and a Pataula-inspired dupatta with a sequin motif, zardozi border. The cost of this lehenga was in lakhs, that's why her look was beating even the divas of Bollywood. By the way, this is not the first time that Nita Ambani has worn an expensive lehenga or saree. She has made headlines many times for her expensive and stylish outfits.
2. Nita Ambani expensive saree
You may not know that Neeta Ambani has created a Guinness World Book Record by wearing the world's most expensive saree, even Nita's lehengas and blouses worn with sarees are so expensive that everyone can adopt her style. It's not a matter of His blouses being designed inspired by gold wire, expensive paintings, that's why he looks royal.
3. Nita Ambani expensive saree
Nita Ambani's 40 lakh semi-saree was in the headlines. On which gold wire work was done and there was an expensive painting design on the blouse. Sivalingam, Chennai Silks, and gold wires were used for the embroidery of this saree. Apart from this, stones like Emerald, Ruby, Topaz, Pearl were used in this saree. 36 artisans from Kanjeevaram made this saree together. It took almost a year to make this saree.
4. Nita Ambani expensive saree
Nita Ambani wore a red-maroon bridal lehenga by fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her son Akash Ambani's pre-engagement ceremony, which she wore in Gujarati style. Along with this, Neeta wore a beautiful Pearl Kundan necklace with 5 threads. After this, the royal look of Neeta was in discussion for many days. The cost of this lehenga was also in lakhs. She also had a dance performance in this lehenga. If you do not know, then let us tell you that Nita Ambani is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.
5. Nita Ambani expensive saree
On the wedding day of her son Akash, Nita Ambani chose designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's pink lehenga with multi-colour heavy work, on whose blouse was written Shubharambh and Akash-Shloka. Animals were made on the border of the lehenga. Neeta wore a statement diamond and emerald necklace set with it. This look and lehenga of Neeta were also in the headlines.
6. Nita Ambani expensive saree
Nita Ambani wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee's lehenga for her daughter Isha Ambani's wedding as well. The work of zardozi work, silver salma-sitara dabka etc. was seen in this velvet lehenga giving purple and blue shade. This lehenga was also well-liked. The cost of this lehenga was also in lakhs. By the way, every lehenga of Neeta was more than one. But don't forget to tell us which one you liked best among these 5 outfits.