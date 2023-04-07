Search icon
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal

Ananya Panday has become one of the most promising upcoming faces in the fashion industry. Check out her 5 summer outfits collection from her wardrobe.

When it comes to the latest trends, Bollywood is the first place we take inspiration from. Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan or Ananya Panday have been setting the bar high for quite some time now in fashion and beauty. Today, we will sneak peek into Ananya Panday's quirky closet to take fashion inspiration from her. 

 

1. Black and white combo

Black and white combo
1/5

Black skinny jeans are a must in Ananya's summer fashion collection which she has teamed up with V neck white lace bralette. This combination is flaunting her toned body.

 

2. Floral outfit

Floral outfit
2/5

This sky blue floral outfit of Ananya is a great option for these summers. With a puff sleeve jacket, noodle strap bralette and high waisted mini skirt, Ananya's outfit suits her very well.

 

3. A pair of skirt-crop top

A pair of skirt-crop top
3/5

Ananya Pandey's perfect summer look was seen in a simple white crop top and pink wrap-style skirt. The actress has completed this look with strappy heels.

 

4. Denim skirt-crop top

Denim skirt-crop top
4/5

 Ananya's look in a denim cut-out skirt and crop top will win everyone's heart. It will give you a fresh look this summer.

 

5. Mini ruffle dress

Mini ruffle dress
5/5

Ananya Pandey wore a navy blue mini ruffle dress, in which red print, mini puff sleeves were making this dress more spectacular. Ananya wore heels with this dress. With a centre-parted sleek hairdo, red lips and highlighted cheekbones, she set social media on fire.

 

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore
Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar
Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more
Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences
Who is Waqar-uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Army chief, who will help form interim govt after PM Hasina's resignation?
