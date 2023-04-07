In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal

Ananya Panday has become one of the most promising upcoming faces in the fashion industry. Check out her 5 summer outfits collection from her wardrobe.
When it comes to the latest trends, Bollywood is the first place we take inspiration from. Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan or Ananya Panday have been setting the bar high for quite some time now in fashion and beauty. Today, we will sneak peek into Ananya Panday's quirky closet to take fashion inspiration from her.
1. Black and white combo
Black skinny jeans are a must in Ananya's summer fashion collection which she has teamed up with V neck white lace bralette. This combination is flaunting her toned body.
2. Floral outfit
This sky blue floral outfit of Ananya is a great option for these summers. With a puff sleeve jacket, noodle strap bralette and high waisted mini skirt, Ananya's outfit suits her very well.
3. A pair of skirt-crop top
Ananya Pandey's perfect summer look was seen in a simple white crop top and pink wrap-style skirt. The actress has completed this look with strappy heels.
4. Denim skirt-crop top
Ananya's look in a denim cut-out skirt and crop top will win everyone's heart. It will give you a fresh look this summer.
5. Mini ruffle dress
Ananya Pandey wore a navy blue mini ruffle dress, in which red print, mini puff sleeves were making this dress more spectacular. Ananya wore heels with this dress. With a centre-parted sleek hairdo, red lips and highlighted cheekbones, she set social media on fire.