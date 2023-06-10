Search icon
In pics: All heirs of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani as India's richest couple becomes grandparents again

The long-awaited names of their fourth grandchild, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's daughter, Veda Akash Ambani, have been revealed.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 10, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta have just had their second child. The long-awaited names of their fourth grandchild, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's daughter, Veda Akash Ambani, have been revealed by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. 

1. Veda Ambani

Veda Ambani
1/4

Veda, the youngest child of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, is the newest member of the Ambani family.  The daughter of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta was born on May 31.

2. Meaning of Veda

Meaning of Veda
2/4

Veda is a feminine name with Sanskrit roots. It is well-liked among Hindus and denotes "knowledge" or "wisdom." The Vedas are revered early Indian scriptures that serve as the foundation for this religion.

3. Aadiya and Krishna Piramal

Aadiya and Krishna Piramal
3/4

In 2022, Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were blessed with the birth of twin babies, Aadiya and Krishna. Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani received the good news of their first granddaughter's arrival onn November 19, 2022, after Isha Ambani gave birth to Krishna her son, and Aadiya her daughter.

4. Prithvi Ambani

Prithvi Ambani
4/4

The eldest among of grandchildren and the first-born in the Ambani family is Prithvi Ambani. When he was born on 10 December 2022, Prithivi was considered the youngest billionaire in the world.

All photos credit: Instagram

