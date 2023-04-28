In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards

The 68th Hyundai Awards 2023 was a star-studded night. This year, the Filmfare Awards was hosted by the one and only Salman Khan. The ceremony turned out to be glitzy and glamorous with Bollywood's biggest stars bringing on their fashion A-game. Stars descended in their best outfits for one of the most anticipated awards shows in the industry.

Alia, who bagged the best actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, shared a series of pictures from last night. Check them out.