In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards

Alia Bhatt raises the temperature in a black mermaid gown at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 28, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

The 68th Hyundai Awards 2023 was a star-studded night. This year, the Filmfare Awards was hosted by the one and only Salman Khan. The ceremony turned out to be glitzy and glamorous with Bollywood's biggest stars bringing on their fashion A-game. Stars descended in their best outfits for one of the most anticipated awards shows in the industry. 

Alia, who bagged the best actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, shared a series of pictures from last night. Check them out. 

1. Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in black gown

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in black gown
1/3

Styled by producer-stylish Rhea Kapoor, Alia looked dreamy in the black mermaid Tony Ward shimmery gown that features a long tail. 

 

2. Alia's makeup and accessories

Alia's makeup and accessories
2/3

The diva teamed her strapless gown with bold air-brush makeup and nude lips. Alia chose to keep her accessories to a minimum

3. Hair and award

Hair and award
3/3

The actress had her hair neatly tied at the back. She also took home the black lady with her for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

