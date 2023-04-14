In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening

Aditi Rao Hydari has once again grabbed the spotlight as she posted a series of pictures in traditional Indian attire.
Aditi Rao Hydari is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. The diva, who hails from the royal family in Hyderabad always turns heads in traditional Indian outfits. The beautiful actress has once again grabbed the tall attention of netizens after posting a series of pictures on her Instagram handle.
1. Aditi Rao Hydari in traditional outfit
Aditi Rao Hydari exudes elegance in a black embroidered anakarli at the screening of her film Jubilee
2. Aditi Rao Hydari in anarkali
Aditi Rao Hydari yet again stuns in a traditional Indian Outfit by the designer Anand Kabra.
3. Accessories
Aditi Rao Hydari further accessorised her look with a pair of jhumkas that matched her embroidery work on her anarkali.
4. Hair and make-up
Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a minimal make-up look. In order to complete her she left her hair open mid-parted.