In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening

Aditi Rao Hydari has once again grabbed the spotlight as she posted a series of pictures in traditional Indian attire.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 14, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. The diva, who hails from the royal family in Hyderabad always turns heads in traditional Indian outfits. The beautiful actress has once again grabbed the tall attention of netizens after posting a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. 

1. Aditi Rao Hydari in traditional outfit

Aditi Rao Hydari in traditional outfit
1/4

Aditi Rao Hydari exudes elegance in a black embroidered anakarli at the screening of her film Jubilee

 

2. Aditi Rao Hydari in anarkali

Aditi Rao Hydari in anarkali
2/4

Aditi Rao Hydari yet again stuns in a traditional Indian Outfit by the designer Anand Kabra. 

3. Accessories

Accessories
3/4

Aditi Rao Hydari further accessorised her look with a pair of jhumkas that matched her embroidery work on her anarkali. 

 

4. Hair and make-up

Hair and make-up
4/4

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a minimal make-up look. In order to complete her she left her hair open mid-parted. 

