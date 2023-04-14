In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening

Aditi Rao Hydari has once again grabbed the spotlight as she posted a series of pictures in traditional Indian attire.

Aditi Rao Hydari is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. The diva, who hails from the royal family in Hyderabad always turns heads in traditional Indian outfits. The beautiful actress has once again grabbed the tall attention of netizens after posting a series of pictures on her Instagram handle.