In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Shimla, known for its popular landmarks, also hides some lesser-known treasures waiting to be explored. Venture beyond the well-trodden paths to discover serene meadows, tranquil waterfalls, and historic walks that offer a glimpse into the city’s past. Enjoy stunning hilltop views and immerse yourself in the peaceful ambiance of a charming village. These underrated spots provide a refreshing escape and a deeper appreciation of Shimla’s diverse beauty and character.