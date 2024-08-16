Search icon
In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

  • Aug 16, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

Shimla, known for its popular landmarks, also hides some lesser-known treasures waiting to be explored. Venture beyond the well-trodden paths to discover serene meadows, tranquil waterfalls, and historic walks that offer a glimpse into the city’s past. Enjoy stunning hilltop views and immerse yourself in the peaceful ambiance of a charming village. These underrated spots provide a refreshing escape and a deeper appreciation of Shimla’s diverse beauty and character.

 

1. Kufri

Kufri
A short drive from Shimla, Kufri offers a refreshing escape with its lush meadows and panoramic mountain views. Known for its quieter ambiance compared to Shimla, it’s perfect for those seeking tranquility amidst nature. In winter, it transforms into a hub for snow activities, adding a touch of adventure.

 

2. Chadwick Falls

Chadwick Falls
Hidden in the dense forests of Shimla, Chadwick Falls is a serene gem that is often overlooked by tourists. The waterfall cascades gracefully over rocky cliffs, creating a tranquil atmosphere ideal for nature lovers and those seeking a peaceful retreat. The surrounding greenery enhances its untouched beauty.

 

3. Shimla Heritage Walk

Shimla Heritage Walk
The Shimla Heritage Walk takes you through the city’s colonial past, featuring historic buildings and charming streets. This leisurely walk offers a glimpse into Shimla’s rich history, with colonial-era architecture and stories that breathe life into the city’s heritage. It’s an enriching experience away from the usual tourist spots.

 

4. Tara Devi Temple

Tara Devi Temple
Perched on a hilltop, Tara Devi Temple provides not only spiritual solace but also breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys. The serene environment and panoramic vistas make it a perfect spot for reflection and tranquility. It’s a peaceful retreat from the bustling town below.

 

5. Fagu

Fagu
Just a short drive from Shimla, Fagu is a picturesque village known for its apple orchards and scenic beauty. The tranquil setting and traditional charm make it a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Fagu’s lush landscapes and serene environment are perfect for a quiet getaway.

 

