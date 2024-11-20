2 . Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Havelock Island is one of the most popular destinations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and for good reason. The beaches here, particularly Radhanagar Beach, glow under the moonlight, thanks to the bioluminescent organisms in the water. Swimming or strolling along the beach at night while the water sparkles around you is an unforgettable experience.