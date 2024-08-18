Search icon
In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Sikkim

Here are 5 must-visit places that showcase the very essence of Sikkim’s captivating allure.

  • Aug 18, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Sikkim is a state in northeast India, bordered by Bhutan, Tibet and Nepal. The state offers a diverse range of experiences, from spiritual retreats to adventurous escapades, all set amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayas. Here are 5 beautiful places in Sikkim that you must visit.

1. Tsomgo Lake or Changu Lake

Tsomgo Lake which is also known as Changu Lake, is a glacial lake located at an altitude of 12,313 feet. It's surrounded by steep snow-capped mountains and offers stunning views. The lake remains frozen during the winter months and is a sacred site for the locals.

2. Nathula Pass

This mountain pass connects India with Tibet and is situated at an elevation of 14,140 feet above sea level. Nathula Pass offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and is a significant historical trade route.

 

3. Gurudongmar Lake

 Located at an altitude of 17,800 feet, Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world. The pristine blue waters of the lake against the backdrop of snow-covered peaks make it a mesmerizing sight.

 

4. Yumthang Valley

Known as the "Valley of Flowers," Yumthang Valley is famous for its vibrant blooms during the spring season. Surrounded by lush green meadows and snow-capped mountains, it's a paradise for nature lovers.

 

5. Rumtek Monastery

This Tibetan Buddhist monastery is a major pilgrimage site in Sikkim. The monastery's traditional architecture, intricate murals, and serene ambiance make it a must-visit for those interested in spirituality and culture.

 

