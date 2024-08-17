In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mussoorie

Here are five must-visit places that showcase the very essence of Mussoorie’s captivating allure.
Mussoorie, often called the "Queen of the Hills," is a picturesque hill station nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. Known for its cool climate and stunning natural beauty, it attracts tourists from all over India and beyond. From breathtaking viewpoints and serene nature trails to majestic waterfalls and peaceful landscapes, Mussoorie offers a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and scenic charm. Here are five must-visit places that showcase the very essence of Mussoorie’s captivating allure.
1. Kempty Falls
A stunning 40-foot waterfall, it’s a popular picnic spot and ideal for cooling off in natural pools. The surrounding scenery adds to the allure. Accessible via a short trek or cable car.
2. Lal Tibba
The highest point in Mussoorie, offering sweeping views of the snow-capped Himalayas. A tranquil place with telescopes for a closer look at distant peaks. Perfect for nature lovers and photographers.
3. Gun Hill
Known for its panoramic views of the Doon Valley and surrounding peaks, this spot is accessible by a scenic cable car ride. It’s a popular place for sunset views. Also offers fun activities and shops.
4. Camel’s Back Road
This peaceful 3-km stretch resembles a camel’s hump and is perfect for morning walks or horse rides. Surrounded by lush greenery and mountain views, it’s a great place for photography and relaxation.
5. Cloud’s End
Located at the edge of Mussoorie, this secluded spot is surrounded by dense forests. It offers stunning views and peaceful walks through nature. Ideal for those seeking tranquility away from crowds.