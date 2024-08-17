In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mussoorie

Mussoorie, often called the "Queen of the Hills," is a picturesque hill station nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. Known for its cool climate and stunning natural beauty, it attracts tourists from all over India and beyond. From breathtaking viewpoints and serene nature trails to majestic waterfalls and peaceful landscapes, Mussoorie offers a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and scenic charm. Here are five must-visit places that showcase the very essence of Mussoorie’s captivating allure.