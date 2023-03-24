Search icon
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli

Check out the sizzling pictures of Palak Tiwari in a hot yellow-pink lehenga, which is adding beauty to her look..

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 24, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is very popular on social media. The upcoming actress keeps on making fans' hearts flutter with her sizzling avatar. Recently, she has shared hot pictures on Instagram. Palak Tiwari is wearing a hot yellow lehenga in which she is making lightning fall. With glowing makeup, Palak has kept her hair open and is posing sexy. Palak will soon be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. The film will be released in theatres on April 21, 2023. 

 

1. Palak Tiwari's in yellow-pink lehenga

Palak Tiwari's in yellow-pink lehenga
1/5

In these photos, the actress was wearing mustard-yellow with which a touch of pink combination lehenga.

2. Palak Tiwari's latest photoshoot

Palak Tiwari's latest photoshoot
2/5

Palak's look in these photos and the million-dollar smile on her face is enough to make her fans go crazy.

3. Palak Tiwari's accessories

Palak Tiwari's accessories
3/5

Palak Tiwari accessorised her look with golden-pink jhumkas, which are adding charm to her look. 

4. Palak Tiwari dupatta

Palak Tiwari dupatta
4/5

PalakTiwari flaunts her transparent dupatta and sleeveless choli while getting captured. 

5. Shweta Tiwari admired her look

Shweta Tiwari admired her look
5/5

Palak Tiwari's mother, Shweta Tiwari, admired her ethnic look in the comment section.

