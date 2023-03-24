In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli

Check out the sizzling pictures of Palak Tiwari in a hot yellow-pink lehenga, which is adding beauty to her look..
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is very popular on social media. The upcoming actress keeps on making fans' hearts flutter with her sizzling avatar. Recently, she has shared hot pictures on Instagram. Palak Tiwari is wearing a hot yellow lehenga in which she is making lightning fall. With glowing makeup, Palak has kept her hair open and is posing sexy. Palak will soon be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. The film will be released in theatres on April 21, 2023.
1. Palak Tiwari's in yellow-pink lehenga
In these photos, the actress was wearing mustard-yellow with which a touch of pink combination lehenga.
2. Palak Tiwari's latest photoshoot
Palak's look in these photos and the million-dollar smile on her face is enough to make her fans go crazy.
3. Palak Tiwari's accessories
Palak Tiwari accessorised her look with golden-pink jhumkas, which are adding charm to her look.
4. Palak Tiwari dupatta
PalakTiwari flaunts her transparent dupatta and sleeveless choli while getting captured.
5. Shweta Tiwari admired her look
Palak Tiwari's mother, Shweta Tiwari, admired her ethnic look in the comment section.