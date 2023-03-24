In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is very popular on social media. The upcoming actress keeps on making fans' hearts flutter with her sizzling avatar. Recently, she has shared hot pictures on Instagram. Palak Tiwari is wearing a hot yellow lehenga in which she is making lightning fall. With glowing makeup, Palak has kept her hair open and is posing sexy. Palak will soon be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. The film will be released in theatres on April 21, 2023.