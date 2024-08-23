In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Puducherry, with its blend of French colonial charm and serene coastal beauty, is a must-visit destination. This quaint city offers a range of attractions, from the bustling Promenade Beach to the tranquil Paradise Beach. Discover the unique spiritual community of Auroville and explore the picturesque French Quarter. For a moment of calm and reflection, visit the Aurobindo Ashram. Each of these locations provides a distinct experience, showcasing the diverse allure of Puducherry.