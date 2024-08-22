Search icon
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Here are five beautiful places in Mizoram that you must explore on your next trip.

  Shweta Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 22, 2024, 11:07 PM IST

Mizoram, nestled in the northeastern part of India, is a hidden gem known for its breathtaking landscapes, lush greenery, and serene environment. From rolling hills and majestic waterfalls to vibrant towns and rich cultural heritage, this state offers an array of stunning destinations that captivate every traveler. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast, a nature lover, or someone seeking peace and tranquility, Mizoram has something to offer. Here are five beautiful places in Mizoram that you must explore on your next trip.

 

1. Aizawl

The capital city of Mizoram is perched on steep ridges, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Aizawl is a vibrant hub for local culture and traditions. It’s perfect for travelers who enjoy scenic landscapes and city life combined.

 

2. Vantawng Falls

The highest waterfall in Mizoram, Vantawng Falls, cascades from a height of 750 feet. Surrounded by dense forests, it creates a peaceful, picturesque setting. It’s a must-visit for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts alike.

 

3. Reiek Tlang

Reiek Tlang is a tranquil mountain located just outside Aizawl, offering panoramic views of Mizoram’s lush landscape. The trek to the top is moderate and rewarding with stunning vistas. It’s an ideal spot for hiking and nature walks.

 

4. Phawngpui National Park

Known as the ‘Blue Mountain,’ Phawngpui National Park is Mizoram’s highest peak and a sanctuary for rare and exotic wildlife. The park’s serene beauty makes it perfect for trekking and birdwatching. It’s a favorite among adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts.

 

5. Champhai

Champhai is a charming town near the Myanmar border, offering breathtaking views of vast rice fields and rolling hills. It’s also known for its lush vineyards and rich history. This peaceful town is perfect for those seeking relaxation and cultural exploration.

 

