In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Here are five beautiful places you must visit to truly experience the breathtaking beauty and tranquility of Lonavala.

Lonavala, a scenic hill station nestled in the Sahyadri range of Maharashtra, is a popular getaway for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Known for its misty hills, lush green valleys, and cascading waterfalls, this charming town offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. From ancient forts to stunning viewpoints, Lonavala has something for everyone. Here are five beautiful places you must visit to truly experience the breathtaking beauty and tranquility of Lonavala.