Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3102853
HomePhotos

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Here are five beautiful places you must visit to truly experience the breathtaking beauty and tranquility of Lonavala.

  • Shweta Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 18, 2024, 04:01 PM IST

Lonavala, a scenic hill station nestled in the Sahyadri range of Maharashtra, is a popular getaway for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Known for its misty hills, lush green valleys, and cascading waterfalls, this charming town offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. From ancient forts to stunning viewpoints, Lonavala has something for everyone. Here are five beautiful places you must visit to truly experience the breathtaking beauty and tranquility of Lonavala.

 

1. Tiger’s Leap

Tiger’s Leap
1/5

A scenic cliff resembling a tiger mid-leap, offering breathtaking views of the lush valley below. It’s a popular spot for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

 

2. Bhushi Dam

Bhushi Dam
2/5

A famous monsoon destination where the overflowing water creates a mesmerizing cascade over the steps. It's a great place to relax and enjoy the scenic beauty.

 

3. Rajmachi Fort

Rajmachi Fort
3/5

Known for its trekking trails, this historical fort offers panoramic views of the Sahyadri mountains. It’s perfect for adventure enthusiasts and history buffs.

 

4. Lonavala Lake

Lonavala Lake
4/5

A tranquil spot surrounded by greenery, perfect for peaceful walks and serene moments by the water. It's an ideal location for nature lovers and picnics.

 

5. Karla Caves

Karla Caves
5/5

These ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves are famous for their intricate carvings and historical significance. The caves offer a fascinating glimpse into early Indian architecture and spirituality.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...
Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala
5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics
This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews