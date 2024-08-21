In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

This area offers a perfect mix of cultural richness, natural beauty, and relaxation, making it an ideal place to explore and experience.
The Kalka-Shimla region is a stunning destination filled with diverse attractions. Wander through lively streets lined with charming shops and cafes, visit historic landmarks with serene settings, and enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from elevated spots. Discover scenic hill stations with adventure activities and unwind in soothing natural hot springs. This area offers a perfect mix of cultural richness, natural beauty, and relaxation, making it an ideal place to explore and experience.
1. Shimla Mall Road
A lively street filled with shops, cafes, and historical buildings. It’s ideal for shopping and people-watching. The colonial architecture adds to its charm.
2. Christ Church
The second oldest church in North India, known for its elegant neo-gothic design. It provides a serene spot for reflection and beautiful views of Shimla.
3. Jakhoo Temple
Situated on Jakhoo Hill, this temple is dedicated to Hanuman. It offers breathtaking panoramic views and a tranquil atmosphere.
4. Kufri
A scenic hill station near Shimla, famous for its stunning landscapes and adventure activities. It also houses the Himalayan Nature Park, showcasing local wildlife.
5. Tattapani
Renowned for its hot sulfur springs, Tattapani is a perfect place to unwind and soak in the natural beauty of the area.