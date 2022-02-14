If you are suffering from motion sickness, then follow these home remedies

Whenever you go on a journey, you have problems like vomiting, dizziness or nausea. This problem is called motion sickness.

I happen to know a person who does not enjoy travelling. Surprised to hear that, aren't you? Actually like some, he too suffers from a rare condition called motion sickness. Motion sickness makes a person feel nauseated resulting in vomiting while travelling long distance in a bus, car or any other vehicle.

Motion sickness is not a disease. This problem is called motion sickness.

When our brain receives different signals from the inner ear, eyes and skin, the central nervous system gets confused. By adopting some of the methods given below, you can get rid of the problem of motion sickness.