Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?
'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive
War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'
Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan tensions
Viral Video: Lawyer seen beating dog lover outside Supreme Court after its order on stray dogs
BIG victory for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra wins Rs 5260000000 arbitration award against...
'At Least One Bangla Movie A day In PRIME TIME...': Mamata Banerjee's govt makes BIG announcement about cinemas and multiplexes in Bengal
RCB star goes 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 to clobber Rashid Khan for 26 runs in an over, Afghan star registers worst figures in The Hundred
KBC 17: Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show, 'join the dots' says...
'DMRC should punish...': Delhi Metro video shows man letting son urinate on tracks, WATCH
LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Aug 13, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
1.Ibrahim Ali Khan’s six pack abs
Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, stunned fans with his chiseled six-pack abs in his debut film Nadaaniyan. His nutritionist, Nicole Linhares Kedia, revealed how structured diet planning, balanced macros, and smart food swaps helped him achieve his ripped look in just two months.
2.Nicole’s approach to Ibrahim’s diet
Nicole describes nutrition as "the silent architect" of appearance and performance. Ibrahim’s old diet was protein-heavy with red meat but lacked structure. Nicole added antioxidant-rich foods, more fibre, and fennel seeds for better blood sugar stability, ensuring overall health along with aesthetics.
3.Ibrahim Ali Khan’s love for biryani
Despite his transformation goals, Nicole didn’t cut out Ibrahim’s favourite biryani. Instead, she used healthier options like brown rice or quinoa, and reduced oil significantly. This allowed him to enjoy his comfort food without derailing his progress, proving balance is key in a transformation journey.
4.Fixing the circadian rhythm
Ibrahim’s irregular circadian rhythm and empty-stomach training needed adjustment. Nicole added a pre-workout snack like banana with mixed seeds plus electrolyte-rich water during training. Post-workout, he consumed a protein source within 90 minutes to maximise recovery and muscle growth.
5.Ibrahim Ali Khan’s transformation
With 7 am workouts, a disciplined diet, and no cheat meals, Ibrahim transformed in just two months. His trainer Robin Behl credits his consistency, while Nicole highlights the blend of structure and flexibility that made it sustainable proving that even biryani lovers can get shredded.