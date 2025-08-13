Twitter
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan achieved six-pack abs in just two months for his debut film without giving up his favourite biryani. Nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed the structured diet, healthier swaps, and workout tweaks that transformed his physique.

Muskan Verma | Aug 13, 2025, 04:52 PM IST

1.Ibrahim Ali Khan’s six pack abs

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s six pack abs
1

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, stunned fans with his chiseled six-pack abs in his debut film Nadaaniyan. His nutritionist, Nicole Linhares Kedia, revealed how structured diet planning, balanced macros, and smart food swaps helped him achieve his ripped look in just two months.

2.Nicole’s approach to Ibrahim’s diet

Nicole’s approach to Ibrahim’s diet
2

Nicole describes nutrition as "the silent architect" of appearance and performance. Ibrahim’s old diet was protein-heavy with red meat but lacked structure. Nicole added antioxidant-rich foods, more fibre, and fennel seeds for better blood sugar stability, ensuring overall health along with aesthetics.

3.Ibrahim Ali Khan’s love for biryani

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s love for biryani
3

Despite his transformation goals, Nicole didn’t cut out Ibrahim’s favourite biryani. Instead, she used healthier options like brown rice or quinoa, and reduced oil significantly. This allowed him to enjoy his comfort food without derailing his progress, proving balance is key in a transformation journey.

4.Fixing the circadian rhythm

Fixing the circadian rhythm
4

Ibrahim’s irregular circadian rhythm and empty-stomach training needed adjustment. Nicole added a pre-workout snack like banana with mixed seeds plus electrolyte-rich water during training. Post-workout, he consumed a protein source within 90 minutes to maximise recovery and muscle growth.

5.Ibrahim Ali Khan’s transformation

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s transformation
5

With 7 am workouts, a disciplined diet, and no cheat meals, Ibrahim transformed in just two months. His trainer Robin Behl credits his consistency, while Nicole highlights the blend of structure and flexibility that made it sustainable proving that even biryani lovers can get shredded.

