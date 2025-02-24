LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Feb 24, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
1.Effortless co-ord game
For a photoshoot, Ibrahim Ali Khan rocked a coordinated look, pairing a light yellow tee with a beige striped jacket featuring snap fasteners. He styled it with matching trousers, blue sneakers, and a Dior cap, effortlessly nailing the trendy co-ord aesthetic.
2.Classic suit sophistication
The nadaaniyan actor proves that no wardrobe is complete without a sharp suit. He styled a fitted white shirt with a dark green velvet blazer, pairing it with black trousers. A silver-toned watch and his naturally wavy locks added the perfect finishing touches.
3.Regal ethnic charm
Khan embraces tradition in style, donning a dark blue ethnic jacket with intricate floral embroidery and sequin detailing. He paired it with a crisp white shirt, traditional white pants, a silver-toned watch and dark loafers.
4.Casual gen-z vibe
Ibrahim nailed the laid-back gen-z aesthetic with a white tee layered under a black varsity jacket with white sleeves. He paired it with light grey cargo pants, white sneakers, black-tinted sunglasses and his signature natural locks for a effortlessly stylish look.
5.Another ethnic elegance
Ibrahim Ali Khan embraced tradition in a maroon kurta set featuring a mandarin collar and intricate black-and-white floral embroidery. With sleeves casually rolled up, he completed the regal look with a matching embroidered dupatta, effortlessly exuding Pataudi charm.