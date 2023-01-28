Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

From Tina Dabi to Smita Sabharwal: Meet Five women IAS officers who cracked UPSC at 22

Here is a list of five women IAS officers who cracked the toughest exam at the young age of 22.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 28, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

We get to hear the inspiring stories of many IAS officers for their extraordinary achievements. The youngest IAS officer Ansar Ahmad Shaikh is most famous for qualifying for the UPSC exam at the age of 22. UPSC is the toughest exam and people take multiple attempts to clear this exam some people even after appearing for all the attempts fail to clear the exam. 

Today, we will talk about five women IAS officers in our country who cleared the UPSC CSE exam at the mere age of 22 years.

1. Swati Meena

Swati Meena
1/5

Hails from Rajasthan, Swati Meena cleared the UPSC exam in 2007. She secured rank 260 in UPSC CSE. Swati Meena is the one who openly spoke about the Mining Mafias of MP.  (Photo: Instagram) 

2. Ananya Singh

Ananya Singh
2/5

Ananya Singh cracked the UPSC Civil Services in 2019. Always a top scorer, Ananya studied at Delhis' Sriram College of Commerce and graduated in Economics honours. (Photo: Instagram)

3. Simi Kiran

Simi Kiran
3/5

An IIT Bombay graduate and the youngest girl from Odisha to clear the UPSC CSE, Simi Kiran cleared the exam in 2019. She secured the 31st rank in the exam. (Photo: File)

4. Smita Sabharwal

Smita Sabharwal
4/5

Smita Sabharwal, a commerce graduate from St Francis College for women, cleared the UPSC CSE in 2000 when she was 22 years old. She secured the 4th rank in the exam. Smita Sabharwal is married to IPS officer Akun Sabharwal. She is currently posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister (Government of Telangana) and also holds additional charge as Secretary of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department. (Photo: Instagram)

5. Tina Dabi

Tina Dabi
5/5

Tina Dabi can be said to be the 'celebrity' IAS officer. Everything she does or says becomes news. She has a huge fan base and rightly so, Dabi cracked the UPSC CSE at the age of 22 in 2015 and secured AIR 1. She is now serving as the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Tina's sister Ria Dabi has also cleared UPSC CSE 2020 with a Rank 15 in her bag.  (Photo: Instagram)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.