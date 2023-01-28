From Tina Dabi to Smita Sabharwal: Meet Five women IAS officers who cracked UPSC at 22

Here is a list of five women IAS officers who cracked the toughest exam at the young age of 22.
We get to hear the inspiring stories of many IAS officers for their extraordinary achievements. The youngest IAS officer Ansar Ahmad Shaikh is most famous for qualifying for the UPSC exam at the age of 22. UPSC is the toughest exam and people take multiple attempts to clear this exam some people even after appearing for all the attempts fail to clear the exam.
Today, we will talk about five women IAS officers in our country who cleared the UPSC CSE exam at the mere age of 22 years.
1. Swati Meena
Hails from Rajasthan, Swati Meena cleared the UPSC exam in 2007. She secured rank 260 in UPSC CSE. Swati Meena is the one who openly spoke about the Mining Mafias of MP. (Photo: Instagram)
2. Ananya Singh
Ananya Singh cracked the UPSC Civil Services in 2019. Always a top scorer, Ananya studied at Delhis' Sriram College of Commerce and graduated in Economics honours. (Photo: Instagram)
3. Simi Kiran
An IIT Bombay graduate and the youngest girl from Odisha to clear the UPSC CSE, Simi Kiran cleared the exam in 2019. She secured the 31st rank in the exam. (Photo: File)
4. Smita Sabharwal
Smita Sabharwal, a commerce graduate from St Francis College for women, cleared the UPSC CSE in 2000 when she was 22 years old. She secured the 4th rank in the exam. Smita Sabharwal is married to IPS officer Akun Sabharwal. She is currently posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister (Government of Telangana) and also holds additional charge as Secretary of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department. (Photo: Instagram)
5. Tina Dabi
Tina Dabi can be said to be the 'celebrity' IAS officer. Everything she does or says becomes news. She has a huge fan base and rightly so, Dabi cracked the UPSC CSE at the age of 22 in 2015 and secured AIR 1. She is now serving as the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Tina's sister Ria Dabi has also cleared UPSC CSE 2020 with a Rank 15 in her bag. (Photo: Instagram)