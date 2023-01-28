From Tina Dabi to Smita Sabharwal: Meet Five women IAS officers who cracked UPSC at 22

Here is a list of five women IAS officers who cracked the toughest exam at the young age of 22.

We get to hear the inspiring stories of many IAS officers for their extraordinary achievements. The youngest IAS officer Ansar Ahmad Shaikh is most famous for qualifying for the UPSC exam at the age of 22. UPSC is the toughest exam and people take multiple attempts to clear this exam some people even after appearing for all the attempts fail to clear the exam.

Today, we will talk about five women IAS officers in our country who cleared the UPSC CSE exam at the mere age of 22 years.