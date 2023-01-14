Search icon
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares romantic photos from trip to Denmark

Have a look at the pictures shared by Dr. Mehreen Qazi, the wife of IAS Athar Aamir Khan from their Denmark trip.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 14, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Dr. Mehreen Qazi, the second wife of IAS Athar Aamir Khan, remains in the headlines for her beauty. On the other hand, once again Dr. Mehreen Qazi has shared photos while travelling abroad, in which Mehreen is posing very stylishly.

1. Photos in Denmark

Photos in Denmark
1/5

Begum of IAS Athar Aamir Khan Sahiba has shared pictures while roaming in Denmark. She has uploaded these photos on his Instagram page. In the pictures, Mehreen is getting photographs clicked standing on the river bridge in Copenhagen City, Denmark.

2. Copenhagen City

Copenhagen City
2/5

Mahreen is looking very beautiful in these photos of the river bridge in Copenhagen City. 

3. Beauty of Kashmir.

Beauty of Kashmir.
3/5

Dr. Mehreen Qazi's husband Athar is currently posted in the Kashmir cadre. Mahreen Qazi is a resident of Lala Bazar of Srinagar, people call her the bud of Kashmir.

4. Marriage

Marriage
4/5

Mehreen Qazi is the second wife of Athar. Earlier, Athar had married IAS Tina Dabi. Their relationship didn't last long, so they both got divorced. At present both of them have re-established their home after getting married for the second time.

5. Mehreen Qazi is a doctor

Mehreen Qazi is a doctor
5/5

Mehreen Qazi is a doctor and currently, she is working at the famous Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Research Institute in Delhi. Along with this, she is also very active on social media and has a huge fan following.

