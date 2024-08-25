Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Here are five of the best yoga poses that may help in controlling high blood pressure and promoting overall well-being.
Yoga is a powerful tool for managing hypertension, or high blood pressure, by promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Regular practice of certain yoga poses can help improve circulation, lower stress levels, and ease the pressure on the heart. By incorporating deep breathing and mindful movements, yoga supports the body's natural ability to maintain a balanced blood pressure. Here are five of the best yoga poses that may help in controlling high blood pressure and promoting overall well-being.
1. Sukhasana
Sit cross-legged on the floor with a straight spine. Focus on slow, deep breathing to calm the mind. This helps reduce stress and supports blood pressure control.
2. Balasana
Kneel down and extend your arms forward, resting your forehead on the floor. This gentle stretch relaxes the body and eases tension. It helps reduce stress, benefiting blood pressure.
3. Viparita Karani
Lie on your back and raise your legs up against the wall. This promotes blood circulation and eases pressure on the heart. It also encourages relaxation, which can help manage hypertension.
4. Shavasana
Lie flat on your back with arms and legs relaxed. Focus on slow breathing to calm the nervous system. This deep relaxation helps lower stress-induced hypertension.
5. Setu Bandhasana
Lie on your back and lift your hips upward while keeping your feet grounded. This pose opens the chest and reduces stress. It helps regulate blood pressure by improving circulation.