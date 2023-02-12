Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging

Hugging can have a number of physical and emotional benefits.
Hugs are a simple yet powerful gesture that can have numerous benefits for both physical and emotional well-being. In this article, we will explore some of the benefits of hugging and why it is a valuable form of human connection.
1. Reduces stress
Hugging releases oxytocin, also known as the "feel-good hormone," which can help to reduce stress levels and promote feelings of relaxation and calm.
2. Boosts mood
Oxytocin is also linked to increased feelings of happiness, so a hug from a loved one can help to boost your mood and improve your overall sense of well-being.
3. Lowers blood pressure
A study has found that people who received hugs had lower blood pressure levels compared to those who did not receive hugs.
4. Supports the immune system
Oxytocin can also help to support the immune system by reducing the levels of stress-related hormones that can suppress the immune response
5. Strengthens relationships
Physical touch, such as hugging, can help to strengthen bonds between people and improve overall relationship satisfaction. This can be especially important for close friends and family members