War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

Hrithik Roshan pulled off a razor-sharp, five-week transformation ahead of War 2, sharing a candid Instagram note about the discipline, sacrifices and team behind the look and saying it’s time to 'rest and recuperate' before the film’s release.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

1.The big claim

The big claim
1

Hrithik Roshan posted side-by-side photos and announced the transformation was completed in just five weeks; a rapid, intense push from 'post-vacation to post-shoot' that immediately grabbed fans’ attention for its speed and visible results.

 

2.What he said

What he said
2

In his Instagram caption he wrote 'Mission accomplished' and said he would now 'rest and recuperate,' signalling the end of a concentrated training sprint and the start of recovery after the intense prep.

3.The sacrifices behind the look

The sacrifices behind the look
3

Hrithik was blunt about the cost: the hardest part was saying no to important social moments, loved ones and extra work; he also called out the discipline of simple things like getting into bed by 9pm. The post frames the physique as the product of real trade-offs.

4.Who helped

Who helped
4

He explicitly thanked his trainer/mentor Kris Gethin, coach Swapneel Hazare, and his partner Saba Azad for support; crediting them for expertise, motivation and being aligned on lifestyle choices that made the rapid change possible.

5.Why he did it

Why he did it
5

Hrithik Roshan made clear this intense re-shaping was for a film role, he does the physical challenges because characters demand specific looks and emphasised he does not tie his self-worth to any single body shape. War 2 (with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR) is due in cinemas August 14, 2025.

