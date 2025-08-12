War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
1.The big claim
Hrithik Roshan posted side-by-side photos and announced the transformation was completed in just five weeks; a rapid, intense push from 'post-vacation to post-shoot' that immediately grabbed fans’ attention for its speed and visible results.
2.What he said
In his Instagram caption he wrote 'Mission accomplished' and said he would now 'rest and recuperate,' signalling the end of a concentrated training sprint and the start of recovery after the intense prep.
3.The sacrifices behind the look
Hrithik was blunt about the cost: the hardest part was saying no to important social moments, loved ones and extra work; he also called out the discipline of simple things like getting into bed by 9pm. The post frames the physique as the product of real trade-offs.
4.Who helped
He explicitly thanked his trainer/mentor Kris Gethin, coach Swapneel Hazare, and his partner Saba Azad for support; crediting them for expertise, motivation and being aligned on lifestyle choices that made the rapid change possible.
5.Why he did it
Hrithik Roshan made clear this intense re-shaping was for a film role, he does the physical challenges because characters demand specific looks and emphasised he does not tie his self-worth to any single body shape. War 2 (with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR) is due in cinemas August 14, 2025.