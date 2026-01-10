FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns

Hrithik Roshan’s net worth revealed, from his Rs 100 crore Mumbai home and Lonavala farmhouse to HRX sportswear, films, and brand deals, here’s how the Bollywood star earns.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 10, 2026, 05:25 PM IST

1.Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
1

Hrithik Roshan is widely known for his powerful screen presence, dancing skills, and successful film career. However, beyond the spotlight, the Bollywood star has quietly built a strong financial empire.

 

2.Hrithik Roshan’s net worth

Hrithik Roshan’s net worth
2

According to reports by GQ India, Hrithik Roshan’s estimated net worth is around Rs 3,100 crore. While films remain a major source of income, a significant portion of his wealth comes from his business ventures, brand endorsements, and long-term investments.

3.Luxury Mumbai home worth Rs 100 crore

Luxury Mumbai home worth Rs 100 crore
3

Hrithik lives in a lavish sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. As per The NoBroker Times, the property is valued at approximately Rs 100 crore. Spread across three floors, the home offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

4.Lonavala farmhouse valued at Rs 33 crore

Lonavala farmhouse valued at Rs 33 crore
4

Surrounded by greenery, away from city life, Hrithik owns a peaceful farmhouse in Lonavala, valued at around Rs 33 crore, according to MagicBricks.

5.Hrithik Roshan’s successful sportswear brand

Hrithik Roshan’s successful sportswear brand
5

Hrithik launched his athleisure brand HRX in 2013. Over the years, the brand has grown rapidly and is now available on major online shopping platforms across India.

6.Investments and brand deals

Investments and brand deals
6

In 2017, The Economic Times reported that Hrithik signed a Rs 100 crore deal with fitness company CureFit, marking one of the biggest celebrity partnerships in the wellness space. He also earns heavily through brand endorsements, charging over Rs 10 crore per deal, as reported by The Times of India.

7.Film and social media earnings

Film and social media earnings
7

Hrithik continues to command a high fee for films. Reports suggest he charged Rs 48 crore for War 2. With nearly 50 million followers on social media, he also earns Rs 4–5 crore per promotional post.

