Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns

Kamal Haasan demands 'principled relook' at film certification process amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan row: 'What is required now is...'
Emraan Hashmi makes big statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar's success: 'There is a crap mentality in...'
Iran protests Update: US President Donald Trump’s threat, Reza Pahlavi’s call; 10 Key Developments
BIG move by ED in I-PAC case involving Mamata Banerjee govt, probe agency approaches Supreme Court to seek...
Odisha plane crash: At least 6 injured after small aircraft crash lands near Rourkela
No non-veg food in Ayodhya, administration's strict decision to impose ban on it within Ram Temple 15-km radius, issues warning to hotels, homestays for...
Pakistan got shocked after India's Operation Sindoor as its failures were exposed, rushed to change constitution, reveals Defence Chief
Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per day, his name is…
Greenland's FIRST reaction after US President Donald Trump's latest threat, says 'We don't want to be...'
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 10, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
1.Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is widely known for his powerful screen presence, dancing skills, and successful film career. However, beyond the spotlight, the Bollywood star has quietly built a strong financial empire.
2.Hrithik Roshan’s net worth
According to reports by GQ India, Hrithik Roshan’s estimated net worth is around Rs 3,100 crore. While films remain a major source of income, a significant portion of his wealth comes from his business ventures, brand endorsements, and long-term investments.
3.Luxury Mumbai home worth Rs 100 crore
Hrithik lives in a lavish sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. As per The NoBroker Times, the property is valued at approximately Rs 100 crore. Spread across three floors, the home offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea.
4.Lonavala farmhouse valued at Rs 33 crore
Surrounded by greenery, away from city life, Hrithik owns a peaceful farmhouse in Lonavala, valued at around Rs 33 crore, according to MagicBricks.
5.Hrithik Roshan’s successful sportswear brand
Hrithik launched his athleisure brand HRX in 2013. Over the years, the brand has grown rapidly and is now available on major online shopping platforms across India.
6.Investments and brand deals
In 2017, The Economic Times reported that Hrithik signed a Rs 100 crore deal with fitness company CureFit, marking one of the biggest celebrity partnerships in the wellness space. He also earns heavily through brand endorsements, charging over Rs 10 crore per deal, as reported by The Times of India.
7.Film and social media earnings
Hrithik continues to command a high fee for films. Reports suggest he charged Rs 48 crore for War 2. With nearly 50 million followers on social media, he also earns Rs 4–5 crore per promotional post.