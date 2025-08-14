How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of ghee, all you need to know

'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
1.A simple celebrity morning ritual
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon start their day with a teaspoon of pure ghee on an empty stomach, which helps them have a balanced, energetic, and productive day.
2.How ghee supports your metabolism
According to nutritionist Shikha Gupta's Instagram post, ghee in the morning stabilises blood sugar levels, keeps you full for longer, and reduces sugar cravings throughout the day.
3.Hormonal and skin health benefits
Shikha highlights that ghee can benefit women dealing with PCOS, acne, irregular cycles, or fatigue. Skipping healthy fats often leads to hormonal imbalances, while adding them can restore natural cycles.
4.What science says about ghee
According to health reports, ghee and ghee-based herbal preparations enhanced immunity and reduced disease risk. Rich in butyric acid and omega-3 fatty acids, ghee supports gut health, reduces inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.
5.How to add ghee to your morning routine
Start your day with one teaspoon of good-quality ghee on an empty stomach. It can be taken alone or mixed with warm water or milk, combined with balanced meals and regular movement for long-term health.